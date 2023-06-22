The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office had not identified the man as of Thursday afternoon. He likely succumbed to his injuries from a single-vehicle crash in which he suffered a major brain bleed, according to a police crash report.
Denton police and fire departments were dispatched to the 1200 block of Duncan Street for the crash at about 2:51 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses in the area had flagged down nearby Denton County deputies.
The deputies found the driver unconscious inside the truck and pulled him out. They notified dispatch of the incident.
When Denton police and fire arrived, the front of the truck was entirely engulfed in flames. Medics transported the unconscious driver in critical condition to a local hospital for treatment.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Thursday that there was not any additional information about the circumstances of crash beyond the preliminary investigation Sunday.
The preliminary investigation suggested the truck was traveling southbound on Duncan and failed to navigate a curve. The truck struck a concrete barrier and bounded back into the street, catching fire.
The crash report states traffic investigators believe speed and impairment could have been factors in the crash.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.