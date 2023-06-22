Police tape
Dallas Morning News file photo

A man who was rescued from his burning truck on Duncan Street Sunday and transported to a local hospital was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office had not identified the man as of Thursday afternoon. He likely succumbed to his injuries from a single-vehicle crash in which he suffered a major brain bleed, according to a police crash report.

