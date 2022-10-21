Look inside: Denton’s new homeless shelter on track to open in December

What used to be a nursing home will soon offer more space than the current shelter near the Denton County Jail for the community’s unhoused. Divided into four wings, the new shelter off Loop 288 will offer 120 beds in the emergency shelter, an upgrade from the 84 beds at the old Monsignor King Outreach Center, and 32 beds in the enhanced shelter, reserved for people who are working through Our Daily Bread’s work program, which kicked off in January.
A large kitchen area offers a place where the unhoused can obtain new skills, and a large dining area will be converted into an overflow shelter capable of housing 200 people during inclement weather, says Alicia Barker, the development director for Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center.
“Now they can come in and just get a hot meal, or they can get the full care of services that we basically have been working up to over the last two years,” Barker says.
Barker, along with Kyleigh Havir, the community outreach coordinator, agreed to give the Denton Record-Chronicle a tour of the new low-barrier homeless shelter. We walked through the new 24/7 facility on a Wednesday afternoon in October, listening as Barker and Havir explained the new services they’ll be offering to the chronic homeless and people in situational need, whose numbers, they point out, are rising.
So many people are homeless in Denton now that Monsignor King’s homeless shelter is full, Barker says. The center on Woodrow Lane is in a building that previously housed the city’s animal shelter.
“This is definitely an upgrade for our folks,” she explains. “I hope we’re able to restore their dignity and just their confidence to be able to stay here in a nice place and resume a normal life for themselves.”
Since April 2020, Our Daily Bread board members have been meeting regularly with city representatives to get the new facility up and running. The work was in full motion when Barker was brought on board as the development director in June 2021.
The city, she says, contributed $10 million, and the county infused another $3 million to make the new $15 million facility a reality, as the Record-Chronicle reported in late September.
“We committed $3,395,000 to that project many years ago, with a couple of caveats,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said at the Sept. 27 Commissioners Court meeting. “One of them was that it be in the life-changing business. That it’s not just a place to lay your head, but it’s really a place to be recharged, be inspired to do great things … to return to a life of independence.”
At the new facility, most of the remodeling has been completed, and the contractors seem to be working through the finishing touches and on track for a December opening. They finished the parking lot last week and continue to work in other parts of the building as we make our way through the facility, envisioning what Barker and Havir described with enthusiasm and hope for the clients who often feel discarded by society.
They point out that the facility sits on about 6 acres — offering plenty of space for a garden, Barker says. She said she’d like those seeking help at the shelter to cultivate that space, similar to the garden that homeless families had grown in a filled swimming pool at the Deluxe Inn where Our Daily Bread hosts them because the current low-barrier shelter — as well as the new one — doesn’t accept anyone under 18.
Barker says they’re most proud of the wing dedicated to program services, where they will offer expanded mental health programs such as individual counseling and group and music therapy, a health clinic for basic health services, and case manager offices where clients will be able to receive some privacy. They’re hoping to partner soon with one of the health services in Denton, Barker says, to provide a doctor and a licensed nurse.
“We are trying to relieve the ERs of the simplest things our clients go [through], such as blood pressure and diabetes issues,” she says.
Our Daily Bread’s system of care includes addiction and mental health help. And while they have a mental health professional on staff, they’re partnered with Denton County MHMR, the county mental health facility, to offer onsite mental health services and connect with interns from the mental health programs at Texas Woman’s University and the University of North Texas.
“One of the things they have to do is figure out why they’re in the mental health crisis and get all that lined up and get those folks on stable grounds to be able to rationalize and work through it,” Barker says.
The emergency shelter is located on the north side of the building and divided into several rooms, each with bunk beds for up to 12 people. There are shared restrooms and showers at the end of the hallway. Similar to the current outreach center at the old shelter, there is a 5 p.m. check-in time on Mondays to secure a bed for the week. Those staying at the shelter must return each day at 5 p.m. to keep the bed or lose it to the next person in need.
Near the program services wing on the opposite side of the building, the enhanced shelter wing offers semi-private rooms with two twin beds. The enhanced shelter is part of a transitional program, similar to what Our Daily Bread is doing for unsheltered families at the motel. Those in the enhanced shelter have progressed through the managed-care system, dealing with any addiction or mental health issues, and will be working toward securing employment and permanent housing.
There will be classrooms available for job and education training, such as GED and English as a second language classes, as well as a computer lounge and a mailroom.
Walking through the remodeled facility illuminates how far city officials have come in addressing the homeless population and treating them with respect.
This new facility allows one to retain their dignity, as Barker points out, if they can find a way to make it here to get the help they need. The shelter is located not far from U.S. Highway 380, right off Loop 288, but far from where the homeless have been gathering for help at a couple of facilities near downtown.
There is a sidewalk in front of the facility, as well as a Denton County Transportation Authority bus stop nearby, but no sidewalks currently leading to the shelter from University Drive or the opposite way off Loop 288.
But if they can make it, there is no time limit on how long people can receive services from Our Daily Bread and its partners at the new facility.
“We don’t put a time on it,” Barker says. “We can’t. Every case is individual. There is no ‘OK, you’re schizophrenic and only get 90 days.’ None of that can be put in a time frame. We will not do housing too fast because they end up back with us again.”
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.