 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Look inside an unseen community: How unhoused people in Denton live and who’s helping them

A stolen shopping cart greeted us underneath the bridge at the edge of the homeless encampment.

Filled with discarded items that someone found important, it seemed emblematic of our journey into the wilderness. It’s a cliff that half the households in Denton could face, with the high rent prices and inadequate pay, according to United Way’s 2022 Denton County Community Needs Assessment.

Rachel
Buy Now

Rachel, shown July 20 in front of her tent in Denton, is set to get a new photo ID after hers disappeared. Finding a job is difficult without identification.
Makeshift shelter
Buy Now

A makeshift shelter sits in the shade at an encampment in Denton, shown on July 20.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and cmcphate@dentonrc.com.

0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred