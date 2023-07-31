Look inside an unseen community: How unhoused people in Denton live and who’s helping them

A stolen shopping cart greeted us underneath the bridge at the edge of the homeless encampment.
Filled with discarded items that someone found important, it seemed emblematic of our journey into the wilderness. It’s a cliff that half the households in Denton could face, with the high rent prices and inadequate pay, according to United Way’s 2022 Denton County Community Needs Assessment.
For more than a year, I’ve heard about an unseen community living in tent encampments in the woodlands around Denton, mostly forgotten by society until someone complains about their trash. The way our guide from the local nonprofit Giving Grace, Scott Butler, describes the one we’re visiting on a Thursday morning in late July, it sounds like a lawless place where predators lurk and a heatstroke or possibly an overdose is a heartbeat away.
A former Denton police officer, Butler is built like an action hero, only with more tattoos. His black pickup seemed relieved when he got out of it. He looked like the ideal person to have as a guide in a place known for domestic violence, drug use and trafficking.
Butler spent 15 years as a cop, with most of that time at the Denton Police Department. He and his partner were assigned to do outreach as part of the homeless patrol in 2016. “We started doing outreach, basically providing safety, but I started liking it and started seeing that there is actual hope for folks who wanted it,” Butler said.
He volunteered for outreach during his off-duty time but felt he could do more for those in need out of uniform. About a year ago, he went to work as the security director for Serve Denton, a local nonprofit, and does street outreach for Giving Grace. He spends four days a week at encampments throughout the city. He hesitated when asked how many there are in Denton.
“We’ll go to places that are hoppin’ all the time,” Butler said. “They’ll go here, and they’ll go hide over there. So it’s a cat-and-mouse game.”
United Way of Denton County estimated about 458 homeless people were using services provided by local nonprofits when I spoke with the organization in late July. Advocates for the homeless claim the number is higher, considering the number of people who don’t receive services from local nonprofits.
“I would double that number,” Butler said. “We’re getting more and more every week, it seems like.”
Outer ring
The narrow path snaked deeper into woodland. It brought to mind the descending staircase in Dante’s Inferno. Similar to Purgatory in the Inferno, the outer ring of the encampment could be described as a place for those who are struggling to escape. They’re functioning, not slaves to an addiction. They stay here on the outer ring, in part because they know danger awaits deeper in the encampment.
Butler said a lot of the worst activity happens farther away from the road. Some of that activity led to the recent disappearance of an unsheltered woman. She was someone whom some of the men on the streets would take advantage of due to her mental disabilities, he said. Butler had heard she’d been taken to Flower Mound. He said he had the Denton police missing persons unit looking for her. But she still hasn’t been found.
“I know she was hurt,” Butler said. “No one will tell us where she is. We’re certain that someone hurt her real bad, probably killed her.”
Even here with the nearby roadway, Butler said danger lurks.
“This is my worry because you can sit here — even here — and somebody comes and attacks you, you can scream all you want, but nobody’s hearing you,” he said motioning to the thick woodland behind us.
“Back there, it is even worse. The guys back there know that. That’s why it’s best that you don’t go back there. There are too many people who do live back there.”
“Yeah, I got knives and stuff,” said Rachel, who sat on an old kitchen chair in front of her red tent. In an ocean-colored swimsuit top and shorts, she was dressed in the only sensible way possible when living outside in triple-digit heat. “Nobody bothers me, you know? They keep to themselves, and I keep to myself.”
Rachel said she knows a couple of the people who live deeper in the encampment. She said they were younger kids and called them really sweet.
Those living in the encampment, Butler said, don’t seek shelter at the Denton Community Shelter even whether it’s 10 below zero or over 100 degrees, for various reasons.
“The city has come out and asked, ‘Why aren’t you using the shelter?’” Butler said. “It’s an obvious answer. A lot of people won’t use it because the minute she walks off, some predator here will see that she is gone and take everything that she owns. It happens to everybody.”
Rachel didn’t seek shelter at the new facility because she didn’t feel comfortable there. She said she also struggled to get up on the top bunk bed and didn’t like one of the staff members. Someone gave her a tent, and she thought, “Well, I’ve been camping before.”
Originally from California, Rachel landed on Denton’s streets about three months ago via Paradise, a small rural community in Wise County. She lost her home and work vehicle due to an unforeseen circumstance.
“I’ve been out here for a while,” she said. “I’ve been here and there — you know what I mean?”
When she was in Bowie, she heard about a job here and headed to Denton. Some people told her this spot in the woods was an all right place to set up camp. Butler said Rachel is one of the few he’s seen here who are willing to work to escape her situation.
Escaping it will no doubt require Rachel to earn three times the rent for an apartment or house in Denton’s market. With rent prices hovering around $2,000 monthly, it makes homelessness nearly inescapable if it weren’t for nonprofits like Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center, Giving Grace and Denton Basic Services, all of which seem to be overloaded and underfunded.
Finding a job is also difficult without identification. Rachel isn’t sure what happened to hers. Butler said an ID is often the first thing someone loses when they end up on the streets or leave the shelter.
“Without them, they can’t do anything. They can’t even get a motel room,” Butler said. “Some of these predators out here steal their IDs for that reason — so they can keep them out here longer and continue to prey on them.”
Trying to secure a state ID for a homeless person, Butler said, means a lot of red tape to tear through since two forms of identification are needed even to get an appointment.
“How do you expect people to do that?” asked Butler. “Most people just say, ‘I can’t do it.’”
Butler said the Texas Department of Public Safety works with them to allow the Denton police to provide verification and offers a “cut-in-line pass” for an appointment. Instead of waiting several months, Butler was able to set up an appointment for Rachel next week.
“I can’t wait,” said Rachel, who plans to donate her tent to whoever needs it. “I can’t get out of here fast enough.”
Inner ring
“Can’t wait to get out of here fast enough” wasn’t a sentiment shared by others on our Thursday morning journey into the wilderness.
It also didn’t look like camping each time we stepped off the narrow path and pushed through the thick brush to reach another tent spot. Some of the tents were held up with branches. Others looked more like a lean-to. Another had disintegrated in a campfire that had gotten out of control and burned up the camping spot. All were set up among discarded trash that littered the ground since no dumpsters or trash cans were available.
“This is a health hazard and disease-ridden,” Butler said. “It’s nasty. No human should have to live like this. I don’t care what your philosophical belief is. No human should have to live like this. Feces everywhere. When it rains, it floods everywhere. It breeds disease. We should not let humans, in my opinion, be in this kind of condition.”
Not all of the camping spots were trashed, though. Rachel had been cleaning her spot. A couple of others had a clean setup, with generators and air conditioning. One tent spot had a fence around it with a plywood sign that read “Beautifully insane.”
Butler said the majority of people he sees are addicted to drugs. Meth use has gotten bad among the homeless population. One local homeless advocate, Jane Piper-Lunt with Denton Basic Services, said it’s the worst she’s seen in years.
But you wouldn’t know it on this Thursday morning in late July.
Nearly everyone Butler sought to check up on was gone. A couple of homeless people simply didn’t answer when he called their names, including an older man rumored to traffic younger women and another person in his 60s who was recently seen with an 18-year-old girl with “extreme mental problems.”
“That’s his girlfriend, but she’s mentally deficient,” Butler said. “I know he’s preying on her. It bugs the s--t out of me because there is no talking to her.”
Final ring
Nearly two hours into our journey, and we began to see the clearing that would lead us away from the encampment.
It had been 10 years since I visited a tent encampment in Denton, and they hadn’t changed during that time. In fact, there are more of them now, as other homeless advocates have pointed out.
Some of the surprising moments were sparse. One homeless man had collected hundreds of toys and decorated his campsite with them. He was filling up another shopping cart when we passed by. A couple of young homeless people were tinkering with some electrical parts, probably to cool off. Butler said that some have Christmas lights strung to light up the encampment at night. Their ingenious ways to survive bring to mind inmates who find similar ways to survive prison.
Butler was surprising with his words of wisdom.
“I see a lot of young, arrogant cops who talk down to people like this all the time. Even if they don’t intend to do it, they do,” he said.
“These people feel it, and they know if you talk normal to them. Respect goes a long way. I think that’s why I’ve had a lot of success with these people. If you give a little bit of respect, you often get it back.”
Like other homeless advocates, Butler has noticed more unsheltered people going to the shelter instead of lingering downtown.
“It’s just a miracle that we haven’t had more killings on [Loop] 288 because that traffic is so fast and nonstop,” Butler said. “That was a big fear of mine when they put [the shelter] in there.”
All of the pets in the encampment were a surprise. Butler said cats and dogs “have been breeding out here nonstop.”
“That’s the thing, they all have pets now,” Butler said.
Thankfully, Denton’s animal shelter works with Giving Grace and will come out to give free vaccinations to pets, Butler said.
Rachel had several cats at her camping spot. She also has a raccoon that has been following her around. He goes in and out of her tent, grabbing what he needs. She saved him from a trap. She named him One-Eyed Willy.
It’s people like Rachel who keep Butler and no doubt other nonprofit workers from giving up.
It’s also an uphill battle for them since, as Butler put it, “the system is broken.” None of the homeless people who struggle with drug addiction can afford rehab. It requires insurance and money to receive treatment.
Butler said it takes time to reach people. It took him nearly 10 years to reach one homeless woman who recently decided to get clean.
“A lot of them don’t realize that they could be better, that they could have better and that’s what we’re trying to do: Convince them that they are worth it. You are worth it. You can do better than this,” he said.
“I’ve seen a lot over the years, but even if it’s just one person, it’s the life that’s important,” Butler said. “Seeing that change in that one person makes it worth it. But it’s just slower than I want it to be.”
