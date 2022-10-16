Alan Dean carves a pumpkin with his niece, Rea Nelson, during the Halloween Harvest at Denia Recreation Center on Saturday evening. The Denton Parks and Recreation Department has several more Halloween events in store this month.
Spider-Man, fairy princesses, dinosaurs and all sorts of unique costumes were worn by both children and adults during the Halloween Harvest at Denia Recreation Center on Saturday evening.
The event featured carnival-style games and costume and pumpkin carving contests, in which attendees got to vote.
Games were spread out at the recreation center parking lot, where a spooky Halloween playlist was playing in the background. Children carried Halloween-themed buckets to get candy from organizers.
Recreation coordinator David Ruiz, who organized the annual event for his first time, said he enjoyed the number of costumes.
“[There’s] amazing costumes, and we’re giving them the chance to vote on the best costume,” Ruiz said.
Locals got creative with their unique pumpkin creations. Adults helped their children cut the pumpkin and let them pull out the strings and seeds. Participants included Denton resident Cesar Cruz and his daughter Ashley, who was dressed up as a cowgirl and carved a spooky ghost face. Meanwhile, her dad carved the outline of Texas with an oil well pumpjack.
It was Cesar Cruz’s first time carving a pumpkin, while his daughter had done it three times before. Both said they enjoyed the festivities the event had to offer.
Ruiz announced to the crowd that the festivities would have to end early due to the rain forecast Saturday, although story time and s’mores would still be offered inside the recreation center. He thanked the crowd for coming out and announced the winners of the best costume and pumpkin carvings.
Ruiz said he enjoys community events, which are the best part of his job. He estimated about 200 people came to the recreation center.
“It’s an amazing event,” Ruiz said Saturday evening. “I think it’s a good turnout so far.”
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.