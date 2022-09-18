Lilyan Prado-Carrillo retold the story of crossing the Rio Grande to get to the United States when she was 5. Her parents had migrated from Guatemala to the U.S. to find a better opportunity for their family.
A rope was thrown to her family to cross the river. Prado-Carrillo remembers the high river and currents while her dad held her sister on his shoulders and the coyote held her.
Prado-Carrillo is not afraid to tell the story of how her family crossed the border because she wants people to understand the sacrifices her parents made to leave their homeland.
“We can sit here and judge, or we can sit here and try to understand why these parents do this,” she told the crowd Saturday.
Prado-Carrillo was the keynote speaker for the Hispanic Heritage Month event hosted at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center on Saturday morning.
This was the second year for the center to host the event, titled “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.” Prado-Carrillo talked about the importance of having Latino representation, understanding why families sacrifice to cross the border and getting Latina women recognized.
Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The month celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Mexico, Central and South America, Spain and the Caribbean.
Sept. 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico celebrated its independence on Sept. 16, while Chile celebrated on Sept. 18.
Prado-Carrillo, a bilingual specialist at Alexander Elementary School, told the crowd that American textbooks are one-sided when retelling Latino history.
Prado-Carrillo said it is up to leaders and parents to take the issue with the Texas Legislature to get the entire Latino history into textbooks.
“We have to go out there,” Prado-Carrillo said. “As parents, we have to find ways to educate our children so that they can grow proud of who they are.”
She told the crowd of her visit to the migrant caravans in Tijuana, Mexico. She met many families who left everything behind to get a better opportunity. Prado-Carrillo said that parents, and even teenagers, leave their homelands to escape violence, poverty and suffering.
“If you get here, and if you’re an immigrant here, it’s because it requires ganas [desire] and bravery,” Prado-Carrillo said. “It requires sacrifice.”
She said Latina women need to be recognized. She said people often forget Dolores Huerta, a labor leader and civil rights activist who founded the National Farmworkers Association alongside Cesar Chavez.
Huerta helped organize the Delano grape strike in 1965 in California and was the lead negotiator in the workers’ contract that was created after the strike. Prado-Carrillo said people only know who Chavez is.
“We should be mad, borderline upset, because people in our community know who the male leaders are in our communities, but we [women] don’t get enough representation,” Prado-Carrillo said.
Humberto Romero, a graduate student at the University of North Texas and president of the UNT Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, also shared his story with the crowd.
He said the society’s mission is to empower the Hispanic community in STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math — through projects including outreach at elementary to high schools, such as helping students with robotics.
Romero said he moved from Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico, to the U.S. when he was 13. He said he helps the Latino community now because of the many people who helped him with the language barrier when he arrived. He said his vision is for Hispanic people to be engineers and scientists in fields where they are underrepresented.
“I had a lot of people who helped me to where I am today,” Romero said, “… and I believe in what we do.”
Shultz Elementary School student Caleb Herrada gave a piano performance for the crowd before Prado-Carrillo’s talk. Guests cheered as he performed three tunes.
Caleb takes classes at Sunny Side Music Denton. His father, Jose Herrada, said it was a privilege for his son to play during the event and that educating their family about Latino culture is important.
“For me, it’s very important because he’s representing all the other Latino kids,” said Caleb’s mother, Rebecca Herrada.
Prado-Carrillo said Denton has about a 25% Latino population. Latinos make up 31% of students at public schools, while about 6% represent the city in leadership roles.
“That’s pretty low,” Prado-Carrillo said of representation in leadership roles.
Recreation coordinator Yosselin Muller said she was happy with the turnout for Saturday’s event. The event also aims to reach out to the Hispanic community and inform them of the recreation center’s resources.
Muller said the center offers GED classes and English as a second language classes and hopes to aim for more programs for low-income communities.
“We need to do everything that we possibly can to support everyone in the community,” Muller said.