Lilyan Prado-Carrillo retold the story of crossing the Rio Grande to get to the United States when she was 5. Her parents had migrated from Guatemala to the U.S. to find a better opportunity for their family.

A rope was thrown to her family to cross the river. Prado-Carrillo remembers the high river and currents while her dad held her sister on his shoulders and the coyote held her.

Caleb with family
Buy Now

Parents Jose and Rebecca Herrada pose for a photo with their children, Caleb and Azeneth. Caleb was presented with a certificate after his piano performance in front of the crowd on Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

Tags

Recommended for you