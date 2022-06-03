Chrissy Mallouf often finds herself in tenants’ homes. She’s been in the realty business for more than 16 years in Denton. As a licensed real estate agent, she has an obligation to her clients to sell their homes.
And with the exploding housing market, Mallouf, like other North Texas real estate agents, is afloat in a sea of profit, or as she pointed out in her May 20 Facebook video, “Let’s make a difference together,” she’s “very, very blessed to have a successful business and just thrive off this market.”
Sometimes Mallouf will go to appointments where they’re occupied by tenants “and look like the bad guy trying to get these people out of the home because I have to sell it,” she told her followers in the Facebook video. “That’s not the case. I have to do my job and represent my client.
“But I see the need and I see that there are so many people struggling just to pay bills.”
A member of Denton Chamber of Commerce, Mallouf said those visits remind her of her mother’s struggles as a single parent with health issues and little income to pay their utility bills. When she heard about a Lewisville woman whose rent for an apartment with a garage doubled to nearly $3,000, she said she knew it was time to act.
“I just want to take a quick moment and speak from the heart and challenge some of the people in my industry,” Mallouf began in her video. “Wherever your community is, let’s pledge to give back. It should be something we’re doing anyways. We should take care of other people.
“And for the lenders, the Realtors, people in any kind of business that is making the money right now. Give back. Take care of people. Because guess what? It comes back full circle. And you never know when you might need help one day.”
For Mallouf, she decided to pledge $1,000 to the city of Denton’s Utility Assistance Fund, also known as the PLUS One program, and challenged other local realtors to do the same.
The Prevent Loss of Utility Service program helps Denton electric customers in need keep their power on in the summer and winter. Money donated to the program is made available to Interfaith Ministries of Denton, a local nonprofit, which in turn distributes it to residents in need.
Denton is the only municipality with an established and promoted city-funded utility assistance program for utility customers, according to an April 2021 city audit of the PLUS One program.
“The real estate business is wonderful,” Mallouf continued in her video. “Prices have escalated. It’s nuts, but I feel it’s my way of giving back right now from me benefiting from this crazy market that we’re all in.”
In a Tuesday afternoon interview, Mallouf said she’s known in the community for her giving heart. As she mentioned in the video, a few years ago, she took to social media with a similar challenge to help feed people in need. Each year, as part of what she calls ChrissyGiving, she hosts a Thanksgiving food drive to benefit a local nonprofit. In 2020, they took a truckload of products to Our Daily Bread soup kitchen and $700 worth of gift cards, wrapping paper and wish list items for Cumberland Presbyterian Children’s Home and donated $2,500 to both charities.
This past year, ChrissyGiving donated 95 coats to Denton ISD students in need, collected 662 pounds of food to Our Daily Bread and raised $2,500 in donations for each nonprofit organization supported by Mallouf’s campaign.
Donating money to Denton’s utility assistance program simply made sense to Mallouf, who’s seen tenants struggling to pay their bills and recalled her mother’s own struggles to keep the lights on when she was growing up. As she explained to her followers in the May 20 Facebook video, “Sometimes it’s just a short amount between whether you feed your kid or you drive to work versus you keep that utility on.”
She’s not alone in wanting to give money to the program to help people in Denton.
According to the 2021 internal audit, the city has expended about $500,000 over the last three fiscal years as part of the PLUS One program.
Established in 1998, PLUS One was originally designed as a way for utility customers to donate funds to other utility customers in need. According to the audit report, the program still receives about $7,800 in donations annually from utility customers like Mallouf, but the majority of the funding comes from Denton Municipal Electric’s revenue.
Available only to Denton electric customers, the utility assistance is a once-a-year offering to customers in need unless they’re designated as “an extreme hardship,” which means they can receive assistance up to three times during a year.
Interfaith Ministries uses the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Homeless Management Information System to receive and process PLUS One assistance applications, according to the report. About 800 households received assistance over a two-year period, and about 900 applications were denied, mostly due to unresponsiveness.
Once someone submits the application, Interfaith Ministries will contact you regarding eligibility of appointment. You want to make sure you use a good phone number. They’ll be contacting you within one to two business days, and they’ll only call twice.
When you go to the appointment, make sure you bring all required documents, including identification, income and expenses verification (pay stubs and bills), proof of your crisis (notice of layoff or termination, auto repair bill, medical receipts, etc.), and six-month payment and billing history from Denton Municipal Utilities.
Priority is given to families who gross 65% or less than the median income in the area, need the electricity for life-support reasons or because a household member has a serious illness, someone is disabled in the house or small children live there.
The program relies on community generosity and contributions from people and corporations around the state as well as possibly from employees, shareholders and management of Denton Municipal Utilities, according to the PLUS One program website. “This may match what the general public has done, or it may be above and beyond other contributions,” program officials wrote on the website. “In either case it does prove that the company also wants to assist the needy with paying their utility bills.”
To donate money to the program or for more information on how to apply, dial Interfaith Ministries at 940-349-8700.
Toward the end of her Facebook video, Mallouf told her followers, “I want to encourage people to give what they can. … Let’s try to tag five people you know who are in the real estate business. Let’s make this thing go viral.”