A local mom and her church walked into a bar and decided a controversial Denton library program wasn't going to be canceled after all.
"Denton’s not going to stand for bigotry and hate, plain and simple," said Denton resident Amber Briggle, the mom of a transgender son and a prominent proponent of transgender equality in Texas.
Citing safety concerns for the staff at North Branch Library and patrons who planned to attend Rainbow Family StoryTime this Saturday, Denton officials announced Monday afternoon that the event — which was to fall on Transgender Day of Remembrance — was canceled. Director of Libraries Jennifer Bekker said in an interview Monday that critics from Denton and beyond mistakenly believed the program was intended to indoctrinate its young audience — ages 2 to 8 — about transgender issues.
When Bekker and her staff noticed social media comments referring to violence over the weekend, she and city officials determined that canceling the event was in the best interest of patron and staff safety.
Briggle, who founded the transgender-related story time in 2018, said she was running errands in Dallas on Monday when her phone started "blowing up."
"I was getting all these messages about how it was canceled and I was like, well, let me get home and see what this is all about," Briggle said.
Briggle said the 2018 event was meant to raise awareness of transgender people for a general audience.
"Basically, I asked something like 10 transgender people to come to the event and read their favorite children's book," Briggle said. "The library was wonderful and allowed us a place to do it."
The library hosts regular story times at each of its locations, and three times a year, the library hosts a special story time that coincides with date that honors a national observance for a specific or marginalized group. Transgender Day of Remembrance is especially somber, as the national observance memorializes transgender people who have been murdered as a result of transphobia. The local story times relating to the observance have emphasized friendship, family and self-expression, Bekker said.
The three books that were to be read at the canceled story time — Red: A Crayon's Story, by Michael Hall, I’m a Girl by Yasmeen Ismail and What Riley Wore by Elana K. Arnold — don't directly reference or mention sexual orientation or gender. But each title explores the idea of difference, and together the books promote self-acceptance and accepting differences.
Complaints surged after American Family Association President Tim Wildmon sent a fundraising letter to donors urging them to contact the Denton library, mayor and City Council and to "get involved in protecting children who visit the city's libraries."
"Most importantly," Wildmon wrote before asking for a tax-deductible donation, "pray that this event will be canceled before children are exposed to the damaging and irreversible effects of sexual deviancy being pushed by transgenders and library staff."
Texas gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines, a Republican, posted a news release on his campaign website demanding that Denton end the event and fire the staff who approved the story time.
On Tuesday, Huffines told the Denton Record-Chronicle he approved of the program's cancellation.
"I am pleased that the pressure raised by our campaign, and more importantly concerned patriots in Denton County, led to the appropriate cancellation of this event. Children should not be used as pawns by adults with a sexual agenda," Huffines said in a statement.
Briggle said she knew she wanted to make sure the free event would happen, but wasn't sure where it should be. Her first thought was her church. Briggle and her family are longtime members of Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, a local congregation that has long supported LGBT seekers and members. Unitarian Universalism has affirmed full inclusion of LGBT members since 1970.
Briggle said the congregation had just held its fourth annual panel about transgender equality last Sunday to conclude Transgender Awareness Week.
Because of the pandemic, Briggle said, "we aren't meeting in person yet at the church except for very small groups. I talked to the board president about having something outside."
But an outdoor event had its drawbacks.
"I was expecting a lot of people to show up for this from all over the metroplex, because there are a lot of people who aren't living in communities that are inclusive," she said. "I knew I wanted to have an event where people could bring their trans-inclusive families and their transgender children. But I didn't want to put kids in a position where this was going to be a protest and a counterprotest. I didn't want to have something for children where one person with a bullhorn could come and disrupt everything."
Although she noted that "people are well within their rights to do that," the story time is meant to be "a love-filled event for kids and families."
Bobby Mullins, founder and head brewer of Armadillo Ale Works, contacted Briggle and told her to have the event at the brewery. At 11 a.m., the coffeehouse at the brewery serves coffees and teas, and Mullins said the staff is concocting some kids' drinks.
"When I heard about what happened, I thought, 'What a shame,'" Mullins said. "I felt like if there was a safe place to do it, that would be awesome. Then I thought, 'Why not do it at our place? We're an inclusive space.'"
Briggle said the brewery is perfect for an indoor gathering. There will be plenty of tables for kids to do crafts, which are being supplied by Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, and stay socially distanced. Briggle noted that the event is aimed at ages 2 to 8, and children under 5 years of age can't yet be vaccinated for COVID-19.
"It's perfect. A non-Christian church is hosting it in a bar," Briggle said.
She said she changed the reading program a little. Attendees will still get to hear Red: A Crayon's Story, but they'll hear a brand-new book, Calvin, by JR and Vanessa Ford, based on the story of their transgender son. Briggle served with the Fords on a committee of the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group. Saturday's readings also feature Julian Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love.
"These books mention the word transgender," Briggle said.
Mullins said he's not concerned about backlash.
"I’m pretty sure we’ve done a pretty good job at letting our customers know we’re inclusive, and if someone gets mad, they don't have to come during the event," he said.
By Tuesday night, Briggle said supporters had not only raised money to cover the church's cost for craft supplies, but had given more.
"I'm donating any additional money directly to the Denton Public Library Foundation," she said. "I've raised $758 in two hours."
Mullins said he thinks there is room in Denton for everyone.
"I found out about all this yesterday," he said. "I got home from the day, and I was like, growing up in Denton, I’ve always prided myself on this town, and it really hurts me when I see people in our community acting like this. Anything I can do to make this town a more a welcoming place, I will. I encourage people to come out to the event. Even if people are bothered by it, I encourage them to come out and see that it’s nothing to be worried about."