Nearly a year ago, a gubernatorial candidate urged his supporters to pressure the Denton Public Library to cancel its Rainbow StoryTime, a special story time scheduled three times a year to coincide with dates that honor marginalized communities.
Don Huffines, a former state senator who unsuccessfully challenged Gov. Greg Abbott in the March Republican primary, posted a press release urging Denton residents to call for the cancellation of a story time scheduled on Transgender Remembrance Day. The special story time focused on exploring differences and self-expression. Huffines also urged local residents to call for the firing of city staff members who approved it.
After his statement, the calls and emails started, and commenters posted threats on social media. The library’s event was canceled. In its place, supporters organized a “Transgender Story Time” at a brewery and coffee shop with the help of the local Unitarian church.
Denton Public Library Director Jennifer Bekker said the library hasn’t been in the crosshairs recently. But staffers are watching as protesters challenge local libraries, sometimes with threats of force, across the country.
Here in Texas, a librarian in Llano County said she was fired for refusing to remove books. In Bonners Ferry, Idaho, the local library lost its insurance policy because it cited increased risk exposures following demands to pull 400 titles from the shelves. Library director Kimber Glidden told national media that the library has none of the 400 titles in its collections, but that didn’t deter residents from visiting her home with guns and Bible tracts.
In Denton, the debate over books has focused on public school classrooms and campus libraries. But the memory of last year’s events linger.
“We haven’t seen an escalation like that since last November,” Bekker said. “We did have threats to staff and then threats to physically beat up staff and attack staff. And it shook a lot of our staff members. And we still have staff who are traumatized by that and who are still afraid.”
Bekker said a lot of the calls and emails came from outside of Denton.
“The concern was these are people who don’t know the Denton Public Library, and don’t know the Denton community. But are they going to come here and hurt our community members or hurt library staff, and that’s a real concern,” Bekker said.
In spite of the lingering worries over the turbulent primary season in Texas, Bekker said the library held an event for the community to remember banned books and the dangers of censorship. “I’m With the Banned” was a crafting session held earlier this week. Participants could make anything they liked, especially crafts related to a banned book or a favorite book.
“The general theme of the program is freedom and reading,” she said.
This week, library patrons might have noticed displays at the library branch near them commemorating banned books and celebrating the freedom to read.
The library’s Cloud Library catalog, where patrons can peruse and check out e-books, includes a menu of titles that have been banned from libraries over the years — including titles that have been challenged repeatedly, such as George Orwell’s 1984 and the entire Harry Potter series, as well as newer titles, such as Fifty Shades of Grey and Cinderella Is Dead.
Bekker said that among library professionals, the conversation about banned books has led some to use different language about the material.
“One thing that several of us, when we were putting together things, have noticed is when years ago, Banned Books Week was called ‘banned books.’ And banned books seem to be celebrated as ‘look, people are trying to prevent you from getting access to what you want’ and people seem to understand that that phrase, ‘banned books,’ was something that we don’t want,” Bekker said.
In the last few years, Bekker said, library professionals have moved the focus from banned books to freedom.
“I’m seeing more things coming from library groups that are really focusing on the purpose behind the phrase ‘banned books,’ and that is intellectual freedom, or freedom to read,” she said. “In fact, each year the American Library Association has a theme and a graphic to go with Banned Books Week. This year’s theme is ‘Censorship divides us. Books unite us.’ It’s really getting underneath that hot-button term to the real meaning behind it. And that is that each of us should have the freedom to access whatever information we’re interested in, and any parents should have the freedom to choose what their family or their children have access to.”
Librarians in cities and on campuses are seeing more resistance to long-standing processes that help their patrons document their objections to materials, and Bekker said it’s troubling.
“Those processes are being disregarded,” she said. “If we are not going through that process, but instead get bombarded with really offensive, cruel and violent phone calls and online threats and emails ... how can we continue to serve if a librarian’s time has been focused on responding to that, or preparing safety responses?”
Bekker said the past year of statewide and local book challenges has stirred some Denton residents to offer more support for the library. Library staff have seen more supportive comments come in to the branches. Bekker said she’s also had community members “both inside the library as well as at outreach events tell us ‘thank you for being here.’
“The library is one of the last bastions for just a welcoming, open atmosphere, no matter who you are, what your background is, what your economic statuses were,” Bekker said. “We’re here for everyone.”