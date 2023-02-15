Line of sight: Denton’s urban coyotes pushed to new habitats amid rapid development

Several urban coyotes appeared after midnight in my neighborhood not far from the University of North Texas and the former site of Denton High School. Four, maybe five of them, thin bodies and long legs, ran silently between the houses and down the street in search of food like raccoons and rodents and pet food left outside overnight.
Coyotes aren't an unusual sight in Denton’s residential neighborhoods. Since 2019, Denton has been tracking coyote sightings with an online mapping tool that was designed to let residents report their coyote sightings.
The city of Dallas is implementing its own map to track coyote sightings as part of a “coyote management plan.” Dallas had already established a hotline for people to report coyote sightings after a 2-year-old was attacked by a coyote last year on the front porch of his parents’ home in the White Rock Lake area.
Wildlife expert Diana Leggett from WildRescue in Denton said the population of urban coyotes is growing in cities like Denton as new development transforms their habitats into master-planned housing developments.
No doubt more coyote sightings will be occurring in Denton.
In December, city spokesperson Stuart Birdseye indicated that Denton has 51 active multifamily projects in review for 37 different developments. Of those, he said only one is an affordable housing project, and it's currently under construction at Loop 288 and Duchess Drive.
Leggett said the city has formed a new wildlife committee that will be meeting in the spring. She’s a member but isn't quite sure what they’ll be discussing yet. She said she wants to discuss coyotes and the wildlife she claims are being crushed and forced from their homes as bulldozers turn dirt in places like Rayzor Ranch.
“It is getting worse,” Leggett said. “You just don’t know how much it breaks my heart.”
Buried treasure
After living in Denton for a decade now, I’d grown accustomed to seeing drunken people staggering down the street at night. For a few years, unsheltered people could be seen on bikes zooming through my neighborhood late at night. I’d been reading about the urban coyote sightings in North Texas over the years, but seeing them for the first time and realizing what it meant was a jolt to my urban sensibilities.
I quickly checked Denton’s coyote map to confirm my suspicions about their rising numbers only to learn that if coyote sightings were being reported, they weren’t appearing on the online map. Leggett said she convinced a former manager of Denton Animal Services to quit mapping residents' coyote sightings because of people with rifles wanting to shoot them.
“Because now it is buried treasure, and ‘let’s go out and kill them,’” Leggett said in December. “There were people all excited because you can kill anything on your own property. … I made a huge stink because people on [Facebook] were like, ‘Oh I’ll get my AK.’”
She seems to have a legitimate concern given that certain counties in Texas have been known to put bounties on coyotes. After all, Texas considers coyotes “non-game animals,” which means they can be hunted by any lawful means 365 days a year. A hunting license is required unless you’re hunting them on your own private land, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife.
“Texas law [also] does not require a hunting license for coyotes in situations where those coyotes are in the process of attacking, about to attack or recently attacked livestock, domestic animals or fowl,” Emily Taylor, an attorney for Texas Law Shield, reported in 2017. “You can even discharge firearms on or across public roads if a coyote attack is in progress on or across that public road.”
Shooting urban coyotes did cross my mind in late October as I watched them prowling through my neighborhood, no doubt searching for pets left outside like Vader, a neighborhood nuisance. A large dark gray cat, he was probably feral and roamed the neighborhood at night like Darth Vader in the shadows.
He has been known to leave behind squirrel tails and bird feathers. I’d grown fond of him despite his nightly massacre.
Shelly Meeks, the new manager of Denton Animal Services, said she has heard of people seeing urban coyotes taking cats and small dogs.
“People do need to be cautious about leaving their animals outside unattended and overnight,” Meeks warned last month. “It’s a dangerous time for coyotes.”
Not far from where I sat on the front porch last October, one of the urban coyotes stopped in the middle of the street and glanced in my direction as if he had discovered my intentions.
His long pointed ears perked and then lowered in a threatening manner. He didn’t growl when he noticed me sitting in the darkness but simply tilted his head and looked at me for a moment as I smoked a cigarette and watched him.
Part of me felt sorry for him even though the rural Texan in me wanted to kill him before Vader became his next meal. The coyote didn’t have much choice but to hunt with his brethren in Denton neighborhoods to survive, as Leggett and other wildlife experts claim. Most of us would probably do the same thing if we were starving, according to several post-apocalyptic movies I’ve seen over the years.
“Urban and suburban coyotes, like urban deer, are symptoms of a broader issue,” according to Texas Parks & Wildlife. “People continue to expand housing subdivisions and other human development into what used to be open range wildlife habitat, especially on the expanding fringes of large metropolitan areas. This is increasing the potential for encounters and conflicts between people and wildlife.”
Nowhere, it seems, is that more apparent than North Texas.
Rarely seen
“Coyotes have the gift of seldom being seen; they keep to the edge of vision and beyond, loping in and out of cover on the plains and highlands,” novelist N. Scott Momaday wrote in 1968’s House Made of Dawn. “And at night, when the whole world belongs to them, they parley at the river with the dogs, their higher, sharper voices full of authority and rebuke. They are an old council of clowns, and they are listened to.”
The first time I recall seeing a coyote, I was a teenager sitting on the dock of a red dirt pond on my family’s land in northeastern Oklahoma. A pack of coyotes were yelping at each other on an early July morning, traversing through the shadows cast by moonlight across the dark forest. I didn’t expect to see one. Most of the time only their yelps and their howls in the night indicated their arrival and departure.
For some reason, one decided to linger behind its brethren and appeared for an instance in the moonlight not far from the dock. He wasn’t much bigger than the urban coyotes that appeared in my neighborhood in late October. His shadow, though, made him look larger than life in my active imagination. His eyes reflected the moonlight, and I imagined a kinship of sorts between us before he slipped away into the night.
Similar to wild coyotes, urban coyotes do their best not to be seen and normally stick to the shadows and hunt at night. They can also be seen in the middle of the day with the cold weather upon us. Like most of us when cold weather hits, Meeks said that urban coyotes prefer to bed down and snuggle at night instead of hunting, which is why more are seen during this time of year.
“We do get frequent calls about coyotes,” Meeks said.
At that time, Meeks wasn’t sure why reported coyote sightings weren’t appearing on the coyote-tracking map. Since she was new to her position at Denton Animal Services, she wasn’t familiar with Leggett’s claim about asking for it to be shut down. Meeks confirmed, though, that the map is still in operation but isn’t reflecting the number of coyote calls they’re receiving.
But she agreed that Leggett’s concern about tracking them would be a good reason not to do so because they don’t want any “active coyote vigilantes” roaming the streets to snuff out an urban population that can’t be snuffed out.
Texas Parks & Wildlife recommends that Texans learn to coexist with them.
Meeks and Leggett also make that recommendation. Leggett pointed out that people will also see more urban coyotes this time of year because the foliage is gone. They usually hide in private areas, under houses and sheds or in backyards if people don’t have a secure fence. Their range to seek food is 4 to 15 square miles.
“Here in Denton, seeing coyotes is a sign of a healthy environment,” Leggett said. “You probably don’t have a rodent problem.”
Or a stray cat one, for that matter.
Lone coyote
A couple of weeks before Christmas, the lone urban coyote crept low to the ground, stalking behind the unsuspecting squirrel in the middle of the afternoon on Ector Street just past Crescent Drive in Denton. I was driving home from the 7-Eleven off University Drive when I noticed the coyote with his ears pinned back, fangs bared and eyes narrowed in anticipation of the meal I was about to interrupt.
Both Leggett and Meeks called coyotes “opportunistic hunters” and said they are known to avoid humans, though there are exceptions to this claim.
In North Texas, those exceptions have appeared in recent headlines. In December 2018, Frisco police announced that they thought they had captured the coyote responsible for five attacks along Frisco’s El Dorado Parkway, the Dallas Morning News reported. A 9-year-old had been injured, and a jogger suffered several neck surgeries after his attack. Dallas police suspected a single coyote was responsible.
Three years later, news of a coyote attacking a Dallas toddler spread. The toddler survived. Three coyotes didn’t.
Meeks said these recent attacks were the first ones she had seen in her 20-plus years in animal welfare. If an attack were to occur in Denton, Meeks said that Animal Services would be quick to respond and would probably call a specialist to help trap and remove the animal.
For the most part, they “typically leave the coyotes alone unless they’re causing a problem,” Meeks said.
Instead, they try to educate people who call to report a coyote sighting on ways to deter the coyotes. There are several ways to do so, including making a loud noise and waving your arms to scare them off. (Or, in my case, pull over on the side of the road and try to snap a photo of them.)
Leggett and Meeks said scaring coyotes makes them afraid of humans and helps to break their bad behaviors since they are curious creatures by nature.
On Denton’s "Urban Wildlife" page on the city website, other recommendations include: calling 911 if an aggressive attack or animal sighting occurs, and contacting Denton Animal Services if a coyote is exhibiting abnormal behavior or signs of illness by acting confused, limping or staggering with paralyzed back legs.
“The reality is, they live here,” Meeks said. “They are exceptionally adaptable animals (most wildlife are), and if we were to attempt to trap and/or remove them, more will take their place.”
