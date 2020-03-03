When law enforcement agencies release body camera footage in officer-involved shootings, they gain the public’s trust, attorney Lee Merritt said Tuesday at a Denton City Council meeting.
Nearly 30 people attended Tuesday's meeting to demand that Denton police release footage in Darius "DJ" Tarver's Jan. 21 death, including his father, Kevin Tarver, and Merritt, the attorney who represented Botham Jean's family during the trial for his murder in 2019. Jean was fatally shot by Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger in 2018 in his home. Guyger, who was fired, was found guilty last year and given a 10-year sentence.
Demonstrators have called for the release of the Denton police footage several times in the past week. Many students in attendance wore black to stand in solidarity with the Tarver family, UNT Black Student Union member Brooke Roberson said.
Tarver, 23, was pursuing a second bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at the University of North Texas.
"I know [police] protocol, I know procedure and I know my son had an injustice," Kevin Tarver said Tuesday. "And today, I'm standing up because this was a great kid. This is a kid that's never been in trouble. This is a kid that wanted to be a policeman, and the very thing that took him out is the very thing he wanted to be."
Merritt, who was a registered speaker at the meeting, was allowed four minutes to speak — as noted in the agenda — but was allowed to speak longer by Mayor Chris Watts.
Merritt spoke about requesting a referendum to explore law enforcement agencies' procedures concerning people in crisis. A few speakers noted that Darius Tarver likely suffered head trauma following a car crash the week before his death.
Merritt also praised Police Chief Frank Dixon's actions as head of the Denton department in the past year and asked Dixon to consider releasing the body camera footage.
“The law enforcement agencies ... throughout the country are seeing the benefit of releasing these videos to gain the trust of the public, and that’s why you have seen more and more of these videos being displayed in recent times,” Merritt said. “When these videos are released to the public, and they do demonstrate police officer misconduct, it’s more likely than not they would result in a charging decision.”
When law enforcement agencies don’t release such videos, Merritt said, those charges don’t move forward and it does the community a disservice.
Dixon said Friday in a memorandum that the department will release the footage after a Denton County grand jury hears the Texas Rangers’ investigation findings.
Releasing the footage before a grand jury hears the Rangers’ findings would prevent potential jurors’ opinions from being tainted by the “inaccurate narrative” police have released, Merritt said.
“Releasing the video will help us all get justice,” Merritt said. “Experts will be able to compare what they did with what they knew at the time they did it, and somehow we can all learn from it and be better for it. I believe Darius Tarver deserves that.”