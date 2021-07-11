Denton’s Planned Parenthood clinic is seeing patients more quickly after a move to a larger facility just one door down from their previous location.
The clinic moved from Suite 340 next door to Suite 360 in the Southridge Village shopping center at 2436 S. Interstate 35E about a month ago after completing a roughly $348,000 renovation on the neighboring storefront. The clinic now offers a bigger waiting area, another exam room and two more counseling spaces. Construction began in late 2020, converting the former pharmacy space at Suite 360.
The move allows the clinic to see more patients, reducing wait times for appointments from two weeks or more to within a week or even the following day, according to the clinic manager, who asked not to be named. The health center also accepts walk-ins.
The design of the new space is more efficient, with the U-shaped clinician area allowing for better workflow than the previous office’s narrow hallways, said Kelly Hart, senior director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. The clinic also boasts an in-house pharmacy and laboratory, making some diagnoses more straightforward and expedient.
Staff members said they had been hoping for the move for years. The Greater Texas affiliate began an initiative over a decade ago to evaluate its roughly 20 clinics, beginning with its Addison location. The Mesquite location is also expected to reopen at a new, larger location close to its current space in the coming weeks.
“We embarked on the mission to assess all of our health centers — were they in the right location where they needed to be, were they functional, were they large enough?” Hart said. “This was in a great location — it was just too small, and the workflow wasn’t good.”
The Denton clinic will continue to offer the same services as at its previous location, including birth control, testing for sexually transmitted diseases, cancer screenings, Pap tests, gender-affirming hormone therapy and HIV services. The Denton health center also has male patients — about 11% of patients at Planned Parenthood clinics identify as men — and offers some services not available at all locations, including a colposcopy, a diagnostic follow-up procedure for patients whose Pap smears indicate a negative change to cervical cells.
The larger space allows the health center to hire more staff to help meet need, as the clinic sees patients from as far away as Sherman. Planned Parenthood patients are sometimes uninsured, and among the most in-demand services at the Denton center are birth control and STD testing.
Planned Parenthood is able to subsidize the cost of care thanks to fundraising efforts — 78% of patients that visit clinics are at or below 150% of the federal poverty level. Texas health centers can no longer accept Medicaid for nonabortion health services after a March court decision, but advocates try to find resources for patients who may be struggling to afford routine care, the clinic manager said.
While many health needs like testing and screening require in-person appointments, the affiliate and national organization also implemented telemedicine appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic, which they plan to continue, as well as the use of Planned Parenthood Direct, a smartphone app that allows patients to get some methods of birth control or urinary tract infection treatments mailed to their home after real-time chats with clinicians.
With clinics often seeing patients who live hours away, new telehealth options are aimed at making accessing care easier.
“If you have a follow-up question or just have a new thing coming up and you want to chat with somebody about it, it’s a lot easier to be able to do that from your home in Sherman than to have to make the drive back here,” Hart said. “Even if you live in the metroplex, maybe you have to think about child care, or it’s easier to sit in your car over lunch and chat with a clinician via video. We’re sort of looking at the reality of our patients’ lives.”
That also means after-hours access that traditional doctors’ offices usually do not offer, like text chat lines with Planned Parenthood education staff and modified Monday hours at the Denton clinic — open until 7 p.m. — for those who need later appointments.
Like the Denton clinic’s move, Hart said the addition of new services is part of the health center’s desire to be patient-focused.
“That’s what we do is we’re like, ‘OK, we figured out how to do this, we’re doing this well, so what’s the next thing that our patients need?’” Hart said.
For those who visit the Denton Planned Parenthood, that will mean a brisker, more comfortable care experience.
“We’ve just been checking them [the renovations] off as we go along and finally, it’s Denton’s turn,” Hart said. “We’re so excited.”