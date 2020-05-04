One Denton neighborhood has a curious unofficial name. The neighborhood bounded by Sherman, Windsor, University and Nottingham drives has been called Idiot’s Hill for many years. Most of Denton’s original neighborhoods are nameless, creating a identity crisis for residents wishing to describe where they live.
Part of Idiot’s Hill was the family farm of Nette Shultz, who donated land for a school and a park. Both were named for her.
The developer of Idiot’s Hill was Joe Skiles. He was the 1954 Denton Chamber of Commerce board chairman, and he received the Chamber’s first Otis Fowler award in 1959. Developers take the most financial risks and reap the largest rewards.
The custom homes were built between 1957 and 1960. Many people considered the large lots overpriced for sandy loam with underground springs that could lead to foundation problems. They were also thought to be too far from town.
Skiles called the development the Skiles Addition, a name that appeared in real estate ads and in his 1981 obituary, although the name never gained traction. He also developed Southridge, and Joe Skiles Park was named for him. Denton Central Appraisal District records show the neighborhoods were platted as Avondale, Brentwood, Brownwood, Crestwood Heights and Nottingham Woods.
A documentary with original homeowner interviews offers clues about how the Idiot’s Hill name became common. Louise Brooks explained the name, saying, “You were absolutely crazy to come out here and buy a lot and you certainly wouldn’t be able to pay for it. It was Depression-era mentality, but fortunately, the economy got a whole lot better and we were able to pay for it.”
Martha Len Nelson reported being told they should buy a lot if they could afford it. She said people in town believed “anybody would be an idiot to build out there,” and, she added with a laugh, “there were lots of professors.”
Brooks and Nelson, whose parents struggled through the Great Depression, grew up in Denton. The Idiot’s Hill name initially appears to have been Depression-era parents’ critique of couples who bought expensive lots for custom homes far from the center of Denton.
Nelson’s comment indicates a second reason behind the name was a dig at “idiot” professors who built homes in a nontraditional area. Idiot’s Hill reflects “town and gown” differences common to university communities. “Town” is the local population, and “gown” refers to professors who wear academic regalia.
Idiot’s Hill is the only neighborhood that has a soap and a beer as namesakes. Although it isn’t clear if Idiot’s Hill residents like the designation, the moral of the story seems to be that if you don’t name your neighborhood, someone else will.