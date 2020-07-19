Old houses have stories, and 1400 Egan St. has two family stories. When Denton was a small town, the Denton Record-Chronicle printed rich accounts of the daily lives of men listed by initials and curious nicknames, and women without first names.
Mary and Harold Sockwell married in 1931. The Record-Chronicle mentioned them living at 1105 Morse St. with baby Joyce, who was ill. In 1939, the Sockwells bought Lots 21 and 22 in the High School Addition, now 1400 Egan St. They paid $350 for the lots, contracted with Bill Wynn to build a five-room residence with an attached garage, and moved into the house by the end of the year. Harold worked for Denton Dairy, which became Borden’s Dairy.
The Sockwells’ second daughter, Kay, born in 1940, was featured in a Sept. 17, 1941, ad, saying she loved Borden milk and didn’t know the difference between a pasteurizer and a pacifier.
Mary and Harold hosted a party for their First United Methodist Church Sunday school class. Brownie Troop 10 celebrated passage to Girl Scouts at 1400 Egan. Each girl received a pot of ivy at the end of a treasure hunt.
The Sockwells moved to 222 Congress after a 1946 vacation to Colorado and New Mexico. Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Clinton Perryman became the second owners of 1400 Egan St. that year.
In May, their oldest daughter, Sue, was crowned the Denton Senior High Queen when the school was still on Congress, now Calhoun Middle School. A Record-Chronicle article gave elaborate details of her coronation prior to the senior play, You Can’t Take It With You. Mistress of Ceremonies Wilma Perryman presided over the elaborately decorated auditorium featuring silvered steps and benches. Frances Kahn and Martha Len Henderson played the processional and recessional. Sue Lovette sang “Make Believe.” Clarinetist David Vandercool played “Reverie.” Princesses Laura Kirby, Patsy David, Charlotte Johnson and Sue Smoot preceded Queen Sue Perryman, all wearing white, carrying red rose nosegays.
In 1947, the Perryman family hosted bride-elect Ramona Pittman’s tea. Sue served guests pink-and-green iced cake and lime sherbet punch from a table laid with Irish cut cloth, silver candelabras and pink snapdragons.
Sue attended North Texas State College, now the University of North Texas, where she was chosen as a College Player. The Record-Chronicle listed cast members in the group’s play I Like It Here.
An Aug. 18, 1949, Record-Chronicle feature article about Mrs. Perryman’s hobby, “children,” showed her arranging her plate collection, with her recipes for Swiss steak, devil’s food cake and peaches in bloom (nut-stuffed peaches in a bed of cream cheese icing and whipped cream). Her children were Sue, a senior speech major at NTSC, Ray, a sophomore premed student at NTSC, and 8-year-old Linda, who attended NTSC’s Demonstration School. Mrs. Perryman designed the girls’ clothes and redecorated the house in bold shades of moss green and plum. Her husband, who was nicknamed “Chicken,” co-owned Hamilton-Perryman Drugs.
A February 1951 Record-Chronicle clip reported Mrs. Perryman’s surgery, with the only reference to her first name, Annabel.
In 1952, Ray graduated from NTSC in January, and Sue graduated in May. She married Jerry Deason, an Air Force pilot, on June 21 at the Bryan Air Base chapel. On March 10, 1954, Jerry died in a plane crash. Sue’s parents rushed to Weatherford to be with their daughter.
Ray graduated from Southwestern Medical School in 1956. He joined the Army Medical Corps as a surgeon, commissioned as a captain. After two years in Germany, he brought his wife, Ann, to visit his family.
In October 1961, a luncheon hosted by Mrs. F.W. Hamilton, honored Mrs. James Edward Russell, formerly Linda Perryman, who got married in July in Stephenville. The Record-Chronicle article detailed a table set with bronze linen and mums, listing all 20 guests. The couple moved to 615 W. Oak St., and both continued to attend North Texas State University.
In 1962, E.C. “Chick” Perryman died and was buried in Denton’s Roselawn Cemetery. Annabel stayed in the house until 1972, and she died in 1986.
The Sockwells moved to Forestburg in 1961, Mary’s birthplace near Bowie in Montague County. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1981. Harold died in 1997, and Mary died in 2002. Both are buried in Forestburg.
The house at 1400 Egan was extensively remodeled in 1974. Because of the modifications, the Texas Historical Commission listed it as not contributing to Denton’s proposed second National Register neighborhood district.