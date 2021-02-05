You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period.
“Her name isn’t on the museum, but she gave it,” Andrea Berry said of her mother, Juline “Judy” Berry, who died this week. In a 2015 photo, students from Plano ISD’s Murphy Middle School listen to the history of Quakertown as volunteer Billie Mohair, right, introduces them to former Quakertown resident Alma Clark, seated on left, in front of the Denton County African American Museum.
Juline “Judy” Berry, the longtime resident of the Quakertown House that now houses the Denton County African American Museum, died on the first day of Black History Month this year at age 76.
She had been hospitalized and treated for COVID-19, her daughter said.
Andrea Berry, Judy’s daughter, said her mother started the new year with a COVID-19 diagnosis.
“All I know is that she started just laying around,” Andrea Berry said. “My mama was the kind of person who was up and moving every day, always going. But for two days, she laid around and didn’t get dressed. I knew something was wrong. Two weeks before that, she had a runny nose. She always had sinus problems. But before that, she had no cough, no nothing.”
Gordon Meredith, left, Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County Historical Commission Chairman Peggy Capps, Historical Park Foundation of Denton Chairman Rynell Novak, Executive Director of Denton County Museums Georgia Caraway, Denton County Commisioner Andy Eads and Julius Bershell cut the ribbon in front of the Denton County African American Museum in Denton, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2008.
Hester Wood of Abilene, left, and Fran Morgan of Denton looks at exhibits on display at the Denton County African American Museum during a dedication and ribbon cutting in Denton, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2008. Wood and several other people from Abilene traveled to see the museum in hopes of getting ideas to open an African American museum in Abilene.
Bill Marquis of Marquis Restoration and Preservation is shown working on the Quakertown House in Denton on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2006. The house which sits next to the Bayless-Selby House (on left) on Mulberry St. was to become the Denton County's African-American museum.
Edgar Rico carries old floor boards from the back porch of during restoration of the Quakertown house in Denton on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2006. The house which sits next to the Bayless-Selby House (on left) on Mulberry St. and would become the Denton County's African-American museum in 2011.
Gordon Meredith, left, Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County Historical Commission Chairman Peggy Capps, Historical Park Foundation of Denton Chairman Rynell Novak, Executive Director of Denton County Museums Georgia Caraway, Denton County Commisioner Andy Eads and Julius Bershell cut the ribbon in front of the Denton County African American Museum in Denton, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2008.
Hester Wood of Abilene, left, and Fran Morgan of Denton looks at exhibits on display at the Denton County African American Museum during a dedication and ribbon cutting in Denton, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2008. Wood and several other people from Abilene traveled to see the museum in hopes of getting ideas to open an African American museum in Abilene.
Bill Marquis of Marquis Restoration and Preservation is shown working on the Quakertown House in Denton on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2006. The house which sits next to the Bayless-Selby House (on left) on Mulberry St. was to become the Denton County's African-American museum.
Edgar Rico carries old floor boards from the back porch of during restoration of the Quakertown house in Denton on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2006. The house which sits next to the Bayless-Selby House (on left) on Mulberry St. and would become the Denton County's African-American museum in 2011.
After the Christmas holidays, Andrea Berry said, her mother took some allergy medicine and seemed fine. Then, right before the new year, Judy Berry didn’t have the energy to get off the couch or get dressed.
“I made her get up,” Andrea Berry said. “I was going to come, and if she didn’t get up and to get to the car, I told her I was going to call the ambulance. She didn’t want me fussing over her, but she just fell in the car. She seemed to be delirious, didn’t know where she was.”
Andrea Berry said her mother spent the rest of January declining, moving from a trachea tube to a chest tube. There were confusing conversations with doctors, though Andrea said the staff at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton had someone call her daily. At one point, the hospital told her it was moving her to another facility, but the facility couldn’t treat Berry’s mother because she needed hospital care.
Judy Berry’s name isn’t on the museum, which is adjacent to the proud Victorian home — the Bayless-Selby House — at the Denton County Historical Park. But Andrea Berry still remembers the stories she heard about the small wooden house where her mother lived for more than 50 years. The house was on East Hickory Street, in Southeast Denton, and Berry said she could almost recite the stories she heard about the house.
“My grandfather, my father’s father, always told me stories of him and Mr. Milam and Mr. Fox, rolling this house from Quakertown to Hickory Street. He always told me, ‘We was rolling this house on logs,’” she said.
The Berry family knew the house needed more repair when they found it needed “a proper bathroom,” Andrea Berry said. “I was trying to get it rehabbed, trying to get permits and found out it was the oldest house in town.”
It took six years for her mother to pay off debts on the property before the family sold it for $10 to the county to get a community grant to have another home built in its place.
Berry said her mother was born in Old Boston, Texas, and was the youngest of nine children. Berry said she and her brother — her older brother predeceased his mother, and her sister is 17 years younger than she is — moved to California with their parents when Andrea was 3 or 4 years old. Their father left his wife and children, and her mother struggled to regain her financial footing.
“This wonderful woman took us in and didn’t charge my mom to watch us while she went to work and saved money,” Berry said. “After that wonderful woman helped my mama get back to Texas, my mama made a promise to God that if someone didn’t have a roof over their head or food to eat, she would provide. She never told no one ‘no.’ She didn’t care who it was. She had a storehouse over there. She gave and gave and gave.”
Berry said her mother let homeless people live with her, and fed anyone who needed it from her Hickory Street house. She had a local preacher drop by and hold services and prayer meetings sometimes.
“I went around and around with my mom about the people at my mother’s house, but I had to take a step back,” Berry said. “Anything that she wanted, it came to her. She never went anywhere. It came to her. African dolls, a certain kind of T-shirt — if she wanted something, it came to her over at that house. She saw beauty everywhere.”
Berry said her mother would walk to Texas Woman’s University, where she worked in housekeeping, when Andrea and her siblings were growing up. Before she retired, Judy Berry cooked for residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center.
“I just want people to know my mama was a hometown hero,” Berry said. “Her name isn’t on the museum, but she gave it. She was a hero, and she was my hero.”
Funeral arrangements are through People’s Funeral Home & Chapel. Graveside services are at 2 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery, 747 E. Prairie St.
LUCINDA BREEDING can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.