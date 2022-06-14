In 1991, much like today, people needed help with food, clothing and financial assistance to pay bills as costs skyrocketed. The U.S. had entered a recession and was grappling with a rising rate of unemployment. A loss of consumer and business confidence as a result of the 1990 oil price shock, which had risen from $17 per barrel to $36 per barrel after Iraq invaded Kuwait, had led to an eight-month-long recession and George H.W. Bush’s loss in the 1992 presidential election.
At the time, several Denton churches and local organizations became overwhelmed with requests from people in need and pooled their resources together to create Interfaith Ministries. Six years later, the city joined with Interfaith Ministries to distribute funds from the PLUS One program for utility customers in Denton — one of the few cities of its size to have a city-funded utility assistance program. (The acronym stands for Prevent Loss of Utility Service.)
Nearly 25 years later, people are still getting help with their Denton Municipal Electric bills through PLUS One. As of Monday afternoon, the oil price per barrel had hit $122, according to Monday’s Oil (WTI) Commodity from Markets Insider. Inflation has hit an all-time high and continues to rise, and food pantries are seeing more people in need due to increasing food and gas prices.
But when the city auditors discovered that Interfaith Ministries' employees were also benefiting from the program without following the same rules, it moved quickly to request a change — among a dozen other requests, according to an April 2021 audit of Interfaith Ministries' handling of the PLUS One program.
“We didn’t find clear evidence that there was a conflict of interest that allowed the documentation issues to occur, but we felt the controls that were in place to prevent such an instance were not strong enough to do so effectively,” City Auditor Madison Rorschach said.
Over the last two fiscal years, Interfaith Ministries approved just over 800 applicants for assistance and denied just over 900 applicants who were nonresponsive (37%), had inadequate documentation (14%) or were ineligible (2%), according to the April 2021 report.
Between fiscal year 2017-18 and 2019-20, two Interfaith Ministries employees received six PLUS One Program awards for a total of $1,257, auditors wrote in the 2021 report. But when they reviewed the supporting documentation, there was no evidence of the financial hardship provided. Instead, they found that Interfaith Ministries had documented it only in the case notes of the Homeless Management Information System. It's also where they discovered Interfaith Ministries executive director’s approval for the fund disbursements.
The April 2021 audit report pointed out that many utility customers who sought and received utility assistance from PLUS One indicated they were experiencing issues such as the death of a spouse, job loss, medical expenses, reduced work hours, unemployment benefits denial, or unexpected household or car repairs.
One of the Interfaith Ministries’ employee’s justification was “had to buy school supplies, clothes, & shoes for 10 yo son going back to school,” according to the April 2021 audit.
It's also unclear how long employees had been receiving funds for help since all of the documentation for services have been lost prior to September 2018.
“The nonprofit that made the case management software they were using shut down and they weren't able to migrate the documentation before it was lost,” said Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson. “Because of this, the audit wasn’t able to review anything prior to that time.”
The Record-Chronicle contacted Interfaith Ministries about the employee awards. Executive Director Condell Garden was out on a personal emergency until further notice, according to a Monday email from Interfaith Ministries.
According to auditors' January 2022 review, Interfaith Ministries has implemented 15 recommended changes, including further oversight of Interfaith's employees' and volunteers' use of the program.
Some of those implemented recommendations included improving "policies and procedures related to the utility payment assistance program and established controls to ensure funds are properly managed and reconciled monthly,” the auditors wrote in the review.
They also removed the extreme hardship exception and increased the number of annual assistance awards from one to two depending on need.
In all, 15 recommendations were implemented, including providing written guidance to staff on what details should be included in the Homeless Management Information System case.
Birdseye pointed out that to protect the integrity of the utility assistance program, they’ve implemented a multistep review process for Interfaith Ministries employees, volunteers and those associated with the nonprofit.
Applicants must now disclose their potential conflict of interest status on their application. A center director will then conduct a secondary review to ensure all documentation qualifies and an equitable review was completed. After the center director verifies the information, they must personally make the pledge submission to the city certifying the customer qualifies for the program and the pledge recommended by the caseworker.
The city will then review it and formally approve or deny it. Birdseye said that each pledge request will be stored for transparency purposes.
From Feb. 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022, Denton’s utility assistance program disbursed nearly $200,000 in funds to 559 Denton Municipal Electric customers in need, according to figures provided by Birdseye. Only $572 of those funds, he added, were distributed to Interfaith employees or volunteers.
“In addition, based on the results of the follow-up audit conducted in January 2022, we found that all of our recommendations from the original audit were implemented, and so we do not have plans to conduct another follow-up audit in the near future,” Birdseye said.