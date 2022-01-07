Improvements are underway on two major roadways where the number of cars on the road — and fatalities — are higher.
Last year, 20 people died in fatal crashes in Denton. That’s the highest number in the past 10 years, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. In 2020, 14 people were killed in crashes in Denton; in 2019, 16 people died.
Fatal crashes happened in different parts of Denton in 2021, and a few happened on some of the most traveled roads. While road composition is one factor in a crash, conditions of the road also can play a role in crashes. Some roads in Denton are getting improvements to address safety concerns.
“There’s no distinct trends in the causal factors across the crashes,” Sgt. Bryan Cose of the Denton Police Department said. “Some involved pedestrians; some involved motorcyclists. Probably the primary one was speed or failure to control speed, or driving too fast for road conditions at the time.”
Cose said there weren’t any geographical trends in where the crashes happened. The ones on University Drive, for example, were dispersed between the east and west sides.
U.S. Highway 380 is a 673-mile road that travels through Texas. Known as University Drive through Denton, U.S. 380 was the site of three deadly crashes in Denton last year. One of those collisions, near Rockhill Road in east Denton, killed three people — two of them young children — and devastated the victims’ families.
Some relief could come to motorists driving through Denton on U.S. 380, but the big-picture plan won’t be completed until at least 2025.
“The purpose of the project is to improve mobility by increasing capacity and reducing traffic congestion,” said Kendall Sloan, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation. “The project will widen and increase the number of travel lanes, add grade separations at five busy intersections and bring the roadway up to current safety design standards.”
She said work on this project will start this month and also will make the corridor more pedestrian-friendly.
U.S. 380 also intersects with Interstate 35 in Denton. That area, particularly the northbound lanes near the exit and entrance ramps, has been the site of many crashes over the years, including one in 2020 when a teenager was trapped in a car crushed by a semi-trailer. That teen suffered only minor injuries.
A TxDOT report in December said work at that intersection should wrap in February. The I-35 entrance ramp is now closer to the U.S. 380 intersection, and the exit is farther south to give drivers more space on the frontage road.
The upgrades at this intersection were a direct result of residents bringing up their concerns to the Denton City Council.
Sloan said another project on U.S. 380 — between South Loop 288 in Denton to U.S. Highway 377 in Cross Roads — is also to bring the road up to new safety standards, including becoming more pedestrian-friendly.
While some road projects in Denton are handled by TxDOT, others are handled by the city’s engineers.
“Hickory Creek Road Phase 3 and the U.S. 380 interim improvements are two projects that are results of citizen safety concerns,” said Stuart Birdseye, a spokesperson for the city of Denton. “Many of the projects Capital Projects/Engineering currently are delivering have safety elements within them including improving sidewalks, providing bicycle lanes, adding signs, markings and signals as needed, or even widening roadways.”
There weren’t any deadly crashes on Hickory Creek Road last year, but the deaths of two teenage brothers in 2019 sparked the numerous improvements to the stretch of road. The first phase of construction widened the road from Barrel Strap Road to Teasley Lane, and the second phase continued that work and added storm drains and a sidewalk between Teasley and Riverpass Drive.
The current third phase, expected to be finished around June 2024, will replace the winding section of Hickory Creek Road near Country Club Road with a four-lane bridge. The straight bridge will bring the road out of the floodplain and eliminate the dangerous curves along the road.
Birdseye said residents’ safety concerns have also sparked improvements to East McKinney Street, where new sidewalks will be added.