Over the edge urban rappel

The Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas is hosting Over the Edge 2023: Be Brave at 9 a.m. Saturday at UNT's Apogee Stadium — with urban rappelling and a family fun fair. Local officials, residents and even UNT mascot Scrappy will be rappelling down the side of the stadium to raise money for the center.

 Courtesy image/Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas via Facebook

The Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas is hosting Over the Edge 2023: Be Brave at 9 a.m. Saturday at UNT's Apogee Stadium — with urban rappelling and a family fun fair provided by CoServe and their Snackin' Wagon. 

Presented in partnership with HealthTrackRx, the urban rappelling event could see local elected officials, corporate executives and police chiefs joining attendees as they descend the west side of North Texas' Apogee Stadium. Trained experts will be on site, as well as ropes volunteers, to ensure safety, according to a March 21 press release. 

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0