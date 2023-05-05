The Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas is hosting Over the Edge 2023: Be Brave at 9 a.m. Saturday at UNT's Apogee Stadium — with urban rappelling and a family fun fair. Local officials, residents and even UNT mascot Scrappy will be rappelling down the side of the stadium to raise money for the center.
The Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas is hosting Over the Edge 2023: Be Brave at 9 a.m. Saturday at UNT's Apogee Stadium — with urban rappelling and a family fun fair provided by CoServe and their Snackin' Wagon.
Presented in partnership with HealthTrackRx, the urban rappelling event could see local elected officials, corporate executives and police chiefs joining attendees as they descend the west side of North Texas' Apogee Stadium. Trained experts will be on site, as well as ropes volunteers, to ensure safety, according to a March 21 press release.
UNT's mascot Scrappy will be going "over the edge" at the start of the Saturday event. Holly Norris with Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas said Sen. Drew Springer would be joining the mascot on the trek down.
"We’ve got dozens of first responders, community members, and more being brave, just like the kids we serve each day," Norris said.
The cost to participate is a $50 donation.
Since 1997, the Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas has been helping families impacted by child abuse in Denton, Jack and Wise counties. They've dealt with more than 25,000 cases by working with a multidisciplinary team that includes more than 60 law enforcement agencies, mental health professionals and family advocates.
Over the Edge is a special events company that provides signature events for nonprofit organizations around the county, according to the March 23 press release.
It's just one of the ways that the Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas raises money to help children in North Texas.
"Community support is everything for our rappelers, who lead by example," Kristen Howell, CEO of Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas, said in a May 4 email to the Record-Chronicle. "They are telling the kids we serve that if they can be brave, we can too. This event is all about showcasing that bravery."
