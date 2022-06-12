Donald Norman-Cox has a bone to pick.
Well, he’s really got a gripe about angst over ice cream.
The Denton resident is a founder of Juneteenth University, a campaign that aims to educate people about the national holiday and dispel misinformation. Norman-Cox is a dogged student of the history of Juneteenth. For starters, he’s continuing his efforts to get more honest about how Texans talk about Juneteenth. It’s been de rigueur to explain Juneteenth as the fateful time in 1865 when Texas confederates “received word” of the emancipation of enslaved Black people. In his book Juneteenth 101, Norman-Cox publishes snippets of articles in Texas newspapers — papers run by white and Black journalists and editors — that reported on the Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued Jan. 1, 1863.
Norman-Cox prefers more precision about this: Juneteenth commemorates the date — June 19, 1865 — when the U.S. Army arrived in Galveston on naval ships to make sure that Texas Confederates followed the law.
You might accuse him of picking a nit, but Norman-Cox wants more Texans to understand that our Lone Star ancestors knew the slaves had been freed. They just weren’t ready to abide by the Emancipation Proclamation.
And he’s also consistently correcting a nagging myth whenever he’s invited to give a presentation on the commemoration: Juneteenth wasn’t the end of slavery in Texas. It was the beginning of the end, but enslaved Americans still felt the yoke of the institution after Juneteenth.
In his most recent edition of Juneteenth 101, Norman-Cox has brand-new material he says might disappoint the critics who deplored Walmart’s Great Value ice cream named for the commemoration. People also took to social media to critique companies like Dollar Tree, which promoted Juneteenth-themed party decor.
“People want to get all mad about the commercialization of Juneteenth, but that’s been going on for a long time,” Norman-Cox said. “A lot of people were mad about Walmart having Juneteenth ice cream, but companies capitalized on the commemoration as early as the early 1900s.”
Norman-Cox’s book devotes nine pages to vintage advertisements for Juneteenth sales: The Weiss Shoe Co. bought an ad in the San Antonio Express-News in 1913 to promote its Juneteenth Day special; Reliable Tailors bought an ad in the Dallas Express in 1923 to offer discounts on suits; the Bankrupt Sales Store advertised in the Houston Informer in 1923 for bridal gowns and wedding party finery.
“I have no doubt Walmart was selling Juneteenth ice cream to make a dollar. But that’s controllable,” Norman-Cox said. “If you don’t want Walmart to make a dollar on ice cream branded for this commemoration, you don’t have to buy the ice cream.”
His research unearthed a particular Texas business promoting a a very specific product.
“You know how we’re talking about ice cream? Well, a business — I think it was an ice cream parlor called Gigolo’s — was selling ice cream for Juneteenth parties,” Norman-Cox said.
Sure enough, his book reprints the June 16, 1933, advertisement from the San Antonio Register in which Gigolo’s announced it would sell and deliver ice cream for Juneteenth parties.
Juneteenth 101 also features a big ad for “Colored Folks Juneteenth Celebration” in Hallettsville in 1936 that was also an ad for a dry goods store’s sale.
“Some of these ads were for businesses that benefited the African American community,” Norman-Cox said. “After emancipation, watermelon became an economic engine in the Black community. Then Black people were made to feel bad because [of] their communal thing — in so many ways, when watermelon was part of a celebration in the Black community, it was almost a communion. When I do my presentations about Juneteenth, watermelon is required as part of the refreshments.”
Juneteenth University and its organizers mean to bring more historical information to the holiday. In Juneteenth 101, readers learn that the commemoration calls attention to freedom, and the fears around liberty for freed slaves. And it brings evidence of how businesses regarded Juneteenth as an important date for both celebration and sober remembrance, hence the historical ads for everything from flowers to cars and formal clothes.
“You can critique commercialization,” Norman-Cox said. “Of course you can, and with good reason. But one of the good things about commercialization is that it circulates wealth.”