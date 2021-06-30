Construction at Hunter Ranch and Cole Ranch — separate but adjoining mixed-use developments comprising more than 6,300 acres near Robson Ranch in southwest Denton — could begin next year.
But Brian Carlock, senior vice president of acquisitions for Hillwood Communities, said neither community is expected to be complete for decades.
“This is a long-term, 30- to 40-year project for Hillwood,” he said. “We’re talking about several thousand single-family homes and 10-15 million square feet of commercial space. So it’s a big project.”
Hunter Ranch is owned by Hillwood of Dallas. Cole Ranch is owned by the Cole family.
“They are about the same sizes,” Carlock said. “Ironically, though, it’s two different ownerships and could involve two different timelines” for construction.
Requests for comment left with Ocie Vest, a managing partner for Southridge Park of Dallas, the Cole Ranch owner, had not been answered by Wednesday afternoon.
‘Still in the planning stages’
“They are two separate companies but work in unison with the same standards,” said Scott McDonald, the city’s director of development services. “There’s been little activity because they are still in the planning stages. They have coordinated with us as we update our mobility plan.”
Both developments will feature parks and trails and other amenities and are governed by boards of directors through municipal management districts approved by the Texas Legislature. Similar to public improvement districts, the former allows the developer to recoup some of the $485 million in projected costs for building new or improving existing infrastructure, such as water and wastewater lines, by assessing a tax on homeowners.
“Municipal management districts have their own boards, like rural water boards,” said Denton City Council member Jesse Davis, whose district includes Cole Ranch and Hunter Ranch. “The city had to approve the district, and we had a pretty heavy hand in the structure of them — rules that govern them. We got to write those contracts that set up the districts, and that’s the key feature that’s different from a PID.”
Legislative approval
Denton City Council members approved a resolution on sending the municipal management district agreements to the Texas Legislature in February 2019. By June 2019, both bills had been approved, followed by final approval by resolution from the council.
“They are their own taxing entities,” McDonald said. “It’s two separate districts but with one set of design standards.”
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said both developments fit well into Denton’s identity.
“I am excited the projects are making progress and that Denton is experiencing planned growth,” he said in an email. “The city will work with the developers, like we do all builders, to ensure timely and quality construction that supports the city’s long-term goals and plans.”
The ranches, nearly equal in size, will include a total of 12,900 single-family homes, 6,450 multifamily units, 485 commercial acres and 256 industrial acres.
“We heard it would take 40 years to build out,” council member Paul Meltzer said. “Since most of that is residential, I understand that to be referring to most of the residential build-up. They are doing a substantial amount of preservation, but it is very unfortunate they plan to destroy the Pilot Knob environmentally sensitive area. I hope they change their mind.”
Meltzer was referring to the plan to reduce up to 25% of trees and landscape of the Pilot Knob area.
“The first half of the project is being led by single-family construction,” Carlock said. “The second half is almost entirely commercial and retail, and a lot of infrastructure has to get in place. We are still very much in the planning stages.”
That could take another year.
“We will spend the next 12 months planning and engineering and hope that we break ground starting next summer,” Carlock said.
Both developments would encompass more than 6,300 acres along Interstate 35W from Robson Ranch to FM2449.