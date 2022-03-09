One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. is adding two communities in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Arizona-based Meritage Homes will begin pre-sale appointments this month for 225 houses in Denton and Fort Worth, the company said Tuesday.
The Kings Ridge community in Denton will include 132 sites with one- and two-story houses ranging from 1,659 to 3,100 square feet and starting in the $360,000s. Floor plans will range from three to five bedrooms.
The homes, which are in Denton ISD, will be just north of North Lakes Park and the Rayzor Ranch shopping center.
The sales center will eventually be at 3409 Chivalry Drive in Denton, with pre-selling appointments taking place at 1520 Winchester Drive in Prosper before the model home is finished.
Homes in Fort Worth’s Palmilla Springs will range from 1,226 to 3,050 square feet and start in the $290,000s. There will be 93 home sites. Meritage will offer two series of homes with floor plans spanning from three to five bedrooms.
The sales center will be at 2812 Fox Trail Lane in Fort Worth, with pre-selling appointments at 6108 Pathfinder Trail in Fort Worth.
Meritage builds in more than 20 communities in Dallas-Fort Worth and also has communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.