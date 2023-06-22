The Chairy Orchard 2 (copy)
One of the Chairy Orchard founders, Ann Pearson, pictured left in her “I pick chairies” shirt, speaks with visitors about the orchard on June 7. While Pearson and her neighbor Judy Smith are saddened by the closure, they felt the upkeep was too much to sustain.

 Brooke Colombo/DRC

The news of the Chairy Orchard’s closure earlier in June was met with hundreds of comments from residents and visitors grieving the unique Denton oddity. While the orchard was meant to remain open until mid-June, some residents visited right away to usher iconic chairs into their own homes.

Wanting to conserve some elements of the orchard for the public, the city of Denton jumped in. Now, Denton Parks and Recreation hopes to display the items it collected in a way that still fills citizens with joy — and the department wants residents’ input on how to make that happen.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

