To the average driver in Denton, seemingly constant roadwork can be a hassle and a pain to navigate. The Denton Fire Department has tools to avoid the roadwork whenever possible — but it can still be a pain sometimes.
In the city’s online listings, Denton residents can learn about all the construction and weekly street closures through Discuss Denton. It’s the same listing city departments such as fire, police and wastewater get in order to navigate Denton in a more timely fashion.
“We get once a week on Fridays a list of all the street roadwork,” said Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the Fire Department. “I get that out to the department as a whole since I’m the safety guy. … The captains of those stations can look at the report and see what’s being worked on in their district.”
Stephanie Yates, the city’s engagement coordinator, said city staff come together weekly to coordinate through all of the city-managed construction projects.
“It includes three sections: upcoming, current and completed,” she said. “It’s compiled into that Weekly Street Closure Report and distributed internally amongst departments like Fire and [the Denton Police Department], and then also externally on the Friday report and ImprovingDenton.com. … What [firefighters] do when they receive it is they compose it into their safety and wellness report that gets provided to the responders.”
Boots said the captains, firefighters and paramedics at each station also know their districts well enough to know what construction is going on.
“If it’s a major [construction project], those guys are going to know,” he said. “Station 4’s district around Windsor [Drive] and everything, that’s a mess right now. Those guys are very well aware of how to get around.”
He added that the city has grown a lot, and they don’t expect personnel to know every single block in the city. That’s where maps and GPS come in handy.
“We do rely heavily on GPS, and we also have a mapping function on our mobile data computers in the engine that can give us a GPS route to that [emergency] location,” Boots said. “We have multiple different ways of looking it up. Plus, good old-fashioned maps.”
Their maps are specialized because they also note the locations of fire hydrants so they can find the closest one to a blaze.
On very rare occasions, Boots said construction or roadwork can cut off a neighborhood from its corresponding fire district.
“If it’s anything major, we get a heads-up way ahead of time and work out all the spots accordingly,” he said. “It may literally cut off one district from a neighborhood, so another district has to pick up that area.”
Yates said they gave more timely notices for the Bonnie Brae Street and Hickory Creek Road projects.
“With Bonnie Brae, we know that that project has several different phases and things of that nature, as well as Hickory,” she said. “Those are two projects we will have not only that Weekly Street Closure Report, but also they have a project manager meeting where we coordinate with all of the different departments internally and let them know these are the expected impacts.”
Besides roadwork, trains also can get in the way — but not for long.
The Denton County Transportation Authority’s trains move through pretty quickly, but freight trains coming through town are the ones that can slow down first responders, Boots said. Once dispatchers know that an engine or ambulance is held up by a train, he said they dispatch the next closest one.
“If we wound up getting stopped by a train, dispatch will call in the next place,” Boots said. “So if there’s going to be a delay, a train looks like it’s stopping or is stopped, we’ll just call dispatch.”