Denton city staff members have been asked to continue their work updating an ordinance on providing tax exemptions for historic properties, including residences, after City Council members on Tuesday questioned the necessity for another layer of bureaucracy.
“The reason that staff is looking into this is because currently, our historic tax exemptions are specifically for historic, commercial and residential properties in the downtown area,” said Cameron Robertson, the city’s historic preservation officer. “We are hoping to expand tax exemptions for those property or business owners outside historic districts and landmarks and see what else we can do to help our community thrive.”
But for several council members, it’s not that simple.
‘Robust standard’
“It seems like we already have [Texas Historical Commission] districts, and we already have National Register Districts, and those have standards that are substantially aligned between the state and the Department of the Interior,” said council member Brian Beck, who represents District 2. “It seems like we should be shoving people toward the more robust standard of the state and Department of the Interior … so that they can have the maximum benefit.”
Beck and other council members, including Alison Maguire (District 4), Deb Armintor (at-large Place 5) and Paul Meltzer (at-large Place 6), argued that any incentives created for owners of historic properties should not depart from state and federal standards, and that a distinction between preservation and improvements should be written into the local ordinance.
“I do think it’s worthwhile for us to reconsider not today but as a body … a more extended definition of what downtown is,” Armintor said. “As far as this whole process, right now I feel very weary about moving forward with any of these recommendations until we can have public discussions with members of the public and with council.”
Robertson said staff recommends that council members define eligibility based on “permanent improvements and/or restoration of historic properties,” set an April 30 application deadline to the Denton Central Appraisal District and regulate expansion of owner-occupied residences in new historic districts, heritage properties and neighborhood stabilization areas.
Heritage properties are those that are at least 50 years old but do not qualify for or are not designated local historic landmarks. Neighborhood stabilization areas promote rehabilitation, revitalization and restoration in areas that “retain the historic character of Denton.”
‘Jumping in here’
“I feel like we are kind of jumping in here on something we want to consider without a thorough review of what works at the state and federal levels,” Armintor said. “The public and council need to have a discussion and a mutual education on what these standards are. I don’t think that we should include improvements in our considerations for historic preservation — only rehabilitation.”
The current ordinance qualifies 30 properties for tax exemptions.
“And 12 of those are set to expire this year,” Robertson said. “But this is something that we definitely want to bring the community into and have a larger discussion because council has given us that initial approval. We want to talk about the state and federal incentives that exist and what else is out there and how we can build off those.”
Maguire agreed with Armintor during the Tuesday work session, when they had this discussion, that staff members should make a clear distinction on what qualifies for tax exemptions by defining the difference between preservation and improvements.
For example, during the regular meeting that followed the work session, council members in a unanimous vote granted a tax exemption to the owners of a home at 1003 W. Oak St. after they replaced the heating and air-conditioning system in the house and added a deck. The ordinance sets a $10,000 expense threshold to qualify for the exemption, and the owners, Salty and JoAnn Rishel, met that when they paid $11,540 for the HVAC system, Robertson said. The couple spent another $17,119 on the deck.
But Maguire, Beck, Armintor and Meltzer insisted that building a modern deck onto the home should not be considered preservation — but instead an improvement.
“I’d like to express support for council member Armintor’s point about improvements versus preservation, rehabilitation,” Maguire said. “I think that we need to be focused on incentivizing the preservation of the building itself and not necessarily improvements. We don’t need to be cutting into city revenues in order to support that.”
But Jesse Davis, who represents District 3, and Mayor Gerard Hudspeth rejected that argument.
‘Clear the definitions’
“We’re trying to clear the definitions, and you’re going to define succinctly improvement versus enhancement,” Hudspeth said. “I look forward to that.”
Davis offered an analogy.
“I also want to point out you don’t want restoration of your black iron paint, restoration of your busted-up copper pipe,” he said. “A working HVAC system, a working electrical system, a working plumbing system, those can help you preserve the structure as it exists.”
Beck maintained that he and other council members are not reinventing the wheel on historic preservation.
“I want to leapfrog off of that,” he said. “That is actually the standard practice to historical commissions. They’re not holding you to be blacksmiths. It is more about keeping the historical look and feel.”
1003 W. Oak St.
Called the James Newton and Eva Taybor Rayzor House, the current property owners included as part of its application for a tax exemption the construction of a deck on the house to replace a deteriorating doorstep. Five of the seven council members agreed that should never be considered a qualifying expense for obtaining a tax exemption — an assertion to which Hudspeth took exception.
“It would be an absolute tragedy if this body ever writes an ordinance that says that patio doesn’t count, and it would ignore the fact that last patio is way too small,” he said. “I guess those who vote against it don’t understand that as you get older, you need larger steps and a flatter area, safety features. It’s an enhancement in every way. That’s just crazy to me this body would think about writing out something that helps someone function.”
Hudspeth called the council members’ attempt to revisit the ordinance “just an atrocity” before criticizing them for continuing to ask questions and clarifying their remarks.
“Look, all of you spoke,” he said. “I have a list. I can read it to you. Everyone spoke, and here come the hands again. Here we go [with] another round of soliloquies.”
Beck challenged the mayor’s comments.
“I can launch into Shakespearean soliloquies if that’s what you want, Mr. Mayor,” he said. “It’s not about your aging but about the home aging. Let’s have some perspective.”
When Hudspeth acknowledged Maguire because he thought she was waiting to comment, she corrected him.
“I wasn’t raising my hand,” she said. “I was rolling my eyes at you.”
Armintor also weighed in on Hudspeth’s remarks.
“I do believe there’s a misunderstanding there in your words,” she told Hudspeth. “I want to make sure the public doesn’t misunderstand as well. Those of us making distinctions in improvements … were not saying people should not update their homes as they age. All of these things are extremely important. This is about historic preservation.”
The vote to grant the tax exemption was 7-0.
‘Lack of relationships’
Meanwhile, Randy Hunt, president of Historic Denton, opposes staff recommendations to expand tax exemptions for some properties.
“Owners of historic homes and buildings are the grassroots creators of historic preservation in Denton, yet city employees ignore efforts to expand preservation recognition with the Texas Historical Commission and the U.S. Department of the Interior in creating National Register Districts,” he said in an email to council members. “This continues the lack of relationships between residents and city employees developed with the creation of the first city historic district in the mid-1980s when homeowners and residents established historic preservation in Denton in 1987 under the leadership of history professors at UNT with council approval.”
Through Historic Denton, Hunt has worked with the Texas Historical Commission to create the first residential district in Denton County to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places. He also helped pave the way for the reopening of Fairhaven — an assisted-living facility now also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In March, the West Denton Residential National Register District was recognized by the Department of Interior, and the Denton College Residential National Register District, north of the University of North Texas campus, is being nominated by the Texas Historical Commission later this year. That would include 600 properties.
The National Park Service offers tax credits for property owners in National Register Districts who rehab and maintain historic buildings.
Hunt ended efforts last fall to work with city officials on preservation collaboration because they often argued, particularly during council meetings, about processes and procedures for grant applications. Historic Denton is not a city entity and has no accountability to the City Council, but the Texas Historical Commission prefers to obtain the blessings of municipal governments on city projects as a matter of principle, though such approval is not required.
Historic Denton was created in 2014 as a nonprofit organization.
Ryan Adams, the city’s director of customer service and public affairs, said new staff recommendations for how to amend the city’s ordinance on tax exemptions for qualifying historic properties will be included in a Friday staff report. The next City Council meeting is scheduled for June 8.