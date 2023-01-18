As winter blooms into spring in Denton, the city is planning to host several events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of forcibly removing residents from Quakertown — the vibrant Black community that lived on what is now Quakertown Park.
The events are part of a wide-ranging effort by city staff who are working with the county, local universities and other community partners to recognize Denton’s racist history and how it impacted Quakertown.
“I’m excited about all of the upcoming activities being developed to commemorate Quakertown this spring,” Denton Mayor Hudspeth wrote in Jan. 18 email to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
“The community, City staff and other partners are working together on meaningful ways to honor the Quakertown community and recognize this very important part of Denton’s history as we continue to shape the future together.”
Over the next few months, Denton is gearing up for the following events:
Signed, Quakertown
Denton Parks and Recreation staff are working with the Southeast Denton Neighborhood Association to set up temporary commemorative signage at Quakertown Park. The planned to place signs between Jan. 16 and 26, but Rev. Reginald Logan from SEDNA said they still needed to approve the signage.
Logan said that he hopes to meet with the city’s Quakertown remembrance committee by Jan. 24 or at the next SEDNA meeting on Jan. 23.
Stuart Birdseye, a spokesperson for the city of Denton, said city staff is still seeking public input. They’ve placed physical mockups of the proposed signage at MLK Jr. Recreation Center and the American Legion Hall Senior Center.
They also sent files of the proposed signage to Logan and other SENDA pastors. They’ll be presenting the signage to SEDNA at the Jan. 23 meeting.
“Our hope is to allow around a week or so for public input, make the required changes, and then have the signs produced by our external, professional sign makers,” Birdseye said. “Once the signs are complete we should have a clearer idea of their installation date at Quakertown Park.
Preserving a piece of Quakertown
On Feb. 7 and Feb. 10, the Denton County Office of History and Culture will host public meetings at Emily Fowler Library to speak on the history and renovation of the second Quakertown house. The historic home will be placed alongside the Bayless-Selby House in the County’s Historical Park off Carroll Boulevard near Downtown Denton.
The meetings begin at 11:30 a.m. on both days.
Take a walk with the ‘White Lilacs’
The Denton County Office of History and Culture will return on Feb. 25 with the White Lilacs tour and take participants on a tour of Quakertown Park to contextualize Carolyn Meyer’s work White Lilacs, a novel based on the history of Quakertown.
The tour takes place from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Meyer is also planning to meet with former Denton City Council member Linnie McAdams on March 9 to discuss her novel, and its connection between the fictional world, the history of Quakertown and the continued relevance of Quakertown’s legacy.
Contextualizing Texas’ African-American history
The University of North Texas history department will be hosting an all-day symposium on March 3 to provide a multifaceted consideration of African-American history in North Texas and the American South. Some of the topics covered includes African-American food and folkways and the continued resilience of communities surviving while resisting the ever-present external threats of racial violence.
The event is all day.
Telling the Quakertown story
On March 11, storytellers will gather at the Tejas Storytelling Festival to help tell a story that follows the Quakertown community through its forced relocation by the city to Solomon Hill and into the 1960s when the Solomon Hill neighborhood faced a similar threat of forced removal.
Quilting Quakertown’s history
The Denton Public Library will host an exhibition of local quilt artist Ellen Frenkel’s quilted map of Quakertown on April 6. Frenkel used historical archives of Sanborn maps to provide “a unique physical artifact honoring Quakertown,” city staff acknowledged.
Frenkel said that the Quakertown quilt is currently on display as part of the 175 Mile exhibition in the Gough Gallery of the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center from Jan. 6 through Feb. 23.
“I’m not looking for promotion but rather letting people know how they can read all the text information and locate their family info on the back side [of the quilt],” Frenkel told the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Still in the works
Contextualizing Quakertown History
Academics from the local universities will be gathering to contextualize the history of Quakertown with the wider histories of Texas’ race relations in the post-World War I era and the violence that Black people faced in Jim Crow South and how it limited their available political options.
The date, time and place for this event haven’t been announced yet.
