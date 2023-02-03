Amber Briggle wanted to help the school around the corner from her massage therapy business. The Denton Main Street Association was about to launch its "Share the Love" campaign this month, and that seemed like as good a time as any.
Briggle said she called Newton Rayzor Elementary School to see if she could donate to pay down the school's lunch debt, thinking a couple of hundred dollars would make a difference. What she learned was that the school is facing more than $3,000 in school lunch debt — in January.
Her initial idea to help turned into something she hopes will be even more beneficial to the district.
"We've never done a thing where it's like we'd donate a portion of our profits to, you know, XYZ organization, mostly because people are going to come in for their massages anyway,"said Briggle, who owns Soma Massage Therapy in Denton. "For years, we've always had a program called massage for a cause. We are actively asking people to actively think about others in the community."
The massage for a cause program encouraged clients to donate items in exchange for discounts on their massages. This year, Briggle said, she wanted to donate a portion of her profits for Denton's February campaign.
A light bulb went on when she read an article about families surprised by the expiration of the nationwide free lunch program funded through COVID-19 relief. The federal waiver for the universal program expired on June 30, 2022.
When Briggle called Newton Rayzor she learned that the students have "racked up, at Rayzor Elementary specifically, over $3,000 worth of student lunch debt," Briggle said. "And that was only in January."
Briggle decided to launch a GoFundMe fundraiser for "Share the Love," a program by the Denton Main Street Association to give back to local nonprofit, pledging that Soma Massage will match the fundraiser, dollar for dollar, up to $1,500. Anything over $1,500 will go to the elementary school.
Just like school districts across the country, Denton ISD has seen a sharp increase in the number of unpaid lunch balances. Denton ISD reported that halfway through the 2022-23 school year, its campuses had incurred more than $100,000 in unpaid lunch balances. Of that $100,000, $60,000 comes from elementary school campuses.
The remaining unpaid $40,000 comes from the secondary level.
School officials urge families to apply for the free and reduced lunch program if they think their children could benefit from the program. Almost half of the students in the school district are able to attend class with a full belly through the USDA program, officials said.
“If families feel they would qualify for meal benefits, they can apply online at www.schoolcafe.com or they can stop by the Denton ISD child nutrition office,” Denton ISD Director of Child Nutrition Liz Raftery said in a statement. “It is a requirement to complete this application annually. Forty-eight percent of our current student population receives free and reduced lunch.”
Briggle said she wasn't prepared for the amount of debt at just one campus near her business.
"That's $1,000 a month," she said. "And our schools, as you know, are already struggling just to get supplies and the things that they need for teaching our students. They're not going to let the students go hungry. Obviously, if they're not eating, they don't have the brainpower to learn. So obviously they need to feed them, but also like they love these students. It's a lot to ask our schools to just be doing this on their own dime."
Briggle said she experienced food insecurity as a child.
"It's not that I went without food, but I remember stretches where it was a lot of Ramen noodles and cold cereal, so food is a huge emotional issue for me. If I can keep a child from experiencing that, I'm going to," she said.
Briggle said she knew she couldn't afford $3,000 from her business.
"To be honest, $1,500 is a lot for a small business to do," she said. "I was like, 'I don't have that money.' I don't. And so what I did is I reached out to the Denton Main Street Association, because we're a member."
Main Street leaders suggested making it a project for "Share the Love."
Denton ISD officials said the fundraiser might seem like a small effort, but it isn't. "Share the Love" helping to pay off student lunch debt helps students a lot.
Denton ISD Executive Director of Child Nutrition, Risk Management and Benefits Chris Bomberger said Briggle’s donation is "incredibly helpful as the district continues to try and curb the growing amount of unpaid balances."
“We value the community participation in assisting families in need,” Bomberger said in a press release. “This gesture is greatly appreciated knowing it impacts one of many campuses in need.”
Those interested in helping Briggle in this cause can do so by calling the Denton ISD child nutrition office at 940-369-0270.
Denton ISD parents can use the School Cafe app to pay their child’s lunch balances. They can also pay with cash or check.
