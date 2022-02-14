When staff first started arriving for the day around 10 a.m. at Denton Skate Supply on Feb. 5, they saw water coming through the ceiling, and some skateboard decks that once lined the right side of the shop were scattered on the floor.
At first, employees thought a pipe had burst or something else happened with the snow and ice from the days before to cause a hole in the ceiling. But they did find it odd that the front door to the shop, on North Locust Street in Denton, was unlocked when they got in, that the security alarm went off as they walked in — and there was that rope leading down from the hole.
Co-owner Crit Kiley had the day off that Saturday, but he went in once other staffers saw the gym class-style rope. They soon found out someone had broken into the shop just a few hours earlier and stole some decks as well as a longboard — which was also the burglar’s getaway vehicle.
“I came up here immediately, and we got on the roof and found all his tools and stuff,” Kiley said. “There’s a lot of clothes, a couple of handsaws, a couple of big drill bits and then, like, a trash grabber thing. … When he got that hole, he was using the grabber to just take decks up to the top, and then once he left, he actually went back to the back [of the shop] and grabbed them and left.”
Footage from Denton Skate Supply and neighboring businesses shows only one person breaking into the shop. Kiley said he doesn't know who would break into the business.
It’s not the first time Denton Skate Supply, 301 N. Locust St., has been broken into in its nine years of business in town, but it is the most elaborate burglary so far. It happened while the shop was still closed because of the snow.
There’s a maintenance ladder in the back of the shop that’s a few feet off the ground, and Kiley said the burglar propped a wooden pallet against the wall to climb that first to get to the ladder. The intruder then sawed a hole into the roof of the shop and used the trash picker to pluck some of the nearest decks to him that lined the back wall of the shop.
There’s a camera in the corner where the hole was cut. Kiley said that once the intruder noticed the camera, he turned it around and staff no longer had a view of what the intruder was doing. Staff say they do know that eventually, the intruder’s movements made a motion sensor go off, causing the security alarm to sound.
Within less than a minute, the burglar was on the ground, grabbed a longboard near the front of the shop and went out through the front door. Kiley said another one of the shop's cameras and neighboring shops' cameras caught the burglar riding down the block on the new board.
Employee Trent Elias was one of the first to arrive that Saturday morning.
“At first, we weren’t even aware that someone broke in,” Elias said. “I thought that maybe it was just like a water pipe or something that got frozen and busted open. But then my other guy, he said, 'I think someone fell through the roof.' And then we kind of just started to piece it together after that.”
Kiley said the shop didn't have an exact inventory of everything that was taken but estimated the decks and longboard that were taken cost between $300 and $400 total. The longboard was from the brand Elixir; one deck has colorful flames and emoji-like faces; and the other deck has the words “Thank You” in white ink surrounded by paisley mandalas.
Fixing the hole in the roof will cost at least $2,000, Kiley said. He and others who work at the family-owned shop are fixing the hole themselves to save money.
As soon as staff saw the tools on the roof, Kiley said they called the police, who then came by and pulled at least one fingerprint.
Despite the loss and damage, Kiley said they got lucky. If the burglary had happened during the worst of the winter weather, Kiley said they may have had more damage and other troubles.
“He could have stolen way more stuff,” Kiley said. “We definitely feel lucky for that, thankful our alarm went off and it was able to stop him, and that the water didn’t come in and just flood this whole place.”