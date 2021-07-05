The Denton Chamber of Commerce has requested and is expected to receive another $1.4 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue.
The chamber is the largest recipient of Denton’s hotel occupancy tax funding (HOT), which comes from a 7% tax on the cost of a hotel room collected by the city. (The state collects an additional 6% in state hotel taxes.) The city distributes its local HOT revenue to organizations and entities that promote tourism. A three-member committee has determined again this year that the Chamber of Commerce should receive much of those collections.
“I think there is a role for the chamber,” Denton City Council member Brian Beck said. “But I’d have to look at exactly the distribution to give a comprehensive idea of whether we are spending that money properly. I’d be up for exploring alternatives.”
Chamber officials asked for $1.4 million in HOT revenue for the fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1. The organization’s budget is $2.3 million.
The chamber’s HOT funding goes toward Discover Denton, the chamber’s tourism arm that includes the Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Discover Denton Welcome Center on the downtown Square.
“That could be problematic except that it also could be fine when you look at how they are spending the money,” Beck said. “I don’t have a problem with a sort of layered approach. Ultimately, we have to look at where the funds finally land.”
In fiscal year 2020-21, the chamber received about $1 million in HOT funding. Interim President Pam Marrufo said last week that HOT funding for Discover Denton yielded $7.6 million in local tax receipts generated from travel spending in 2019 “that helped fund essential local government services.”
And, Marrufo said in the same email, “In the year prior to the pandemic … spending by Denton’s visitors topped $220.4 million, which supported 1,920 jobs in the Denton hospitality and tourism industry and earned those employees $73.9 million in wages.”
She said Discover Denton also generated 83 group bookings at 25 city hotels in 2020 and 2019 — an estimated economic impact of $6.6 million.
The chamber was allocated $1.4 million annually in HOT funding in fiscal years 2019-20 and 2018-19.
How it works
“We have an application process where eligible recipients can apply to receive funding,” said Cassandra Ogden, the city’s director of finance. “You have to give a description of the program, then it goes to our Community Partnership Committee for review and to City Council during the budget process.”
The city’s 2021-22 budget projects HOT revenue at $2.7 million.
Deadlines are set for applicants to submit their paperwork for funding. This year, 20 applications were received by the May 28 deadline. The Community Partnership Committee‘s three members — chair Jesse Davis (District 3), Alison Maguire (District 4) and Vicki Byrd (District 1) — signed off on every request.
The committee met June 24, “and we at least partially funded every request,” Maguire said. “We looked at how much funding these various organizations had received in the past. My understanding is that the loss of revenue due to COVID was not as bad has had been expected. So, we were able to meet most of the requests.”
All of the 20 organizations that applied received at least part of what they requested.
“No applications were just completely thrown out and not funded,” Maguire said. “As City Council, we consider them as a slate. But as a committee, we talked about how much we were going to fund.”
In addition to the chamber, this year’s recipients and their requested amounts — before council approval — are:
- Denton Black Chamber of Commerce, $50,000
- Denton Black Film Festival Institute, $44,440
- Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club, $6,200
- Denton Community Market, $71,650
- Denton Community Theatre, $20,430
- Denton County Office of History & Culture, $310,500
- Denton Festival Foundation, $120,000
- Denton Holiday Festival Foundation, $23,500
- Denton Main Street Association, $48,000
- Denton Parks Foundation, $90,575
- Denton Public Art Committee, $100,000
- Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival, $45,206
- Greater Denton Arts Council, $182,000
- Historic Denton, $7,500
- North Texas State Fair Association, $264,000
- Real Waves Radio Network, $6,400
- Tejas Storytelling Association, $57,079
- Texas Filmmakers Corp., $25,000
- Texas Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation, $17,000
‘Having fun in Denton’
To be considered for funding, applications must complete a five-page tax form and include supporting exhibits for their requests. After they are reviewed by the city’s treasury department, they are forwarded to the Community Partnership Committee.
“I’d like to see more organizations that could extend themselves into the ‘playing’ part — having fun in Denton,” Byrd said. “They should do that if we can. For the most part, it’s the same established organizations that do that.”
Council member Deb Armintor is a former member of the committee. She agreed with Byrd that many of the same applicants request funding, but she’d like that to change.
“One of my biggest problems with the way HOT funds have been traditionally distributed in Denton is that the Community Partnership Committee has historically rewarded applicants who apply for the same amount of money each year or less, which amounts to a de facto fixed-in rate for older applicants who have been awarded disproportionately large portions of the pie since day one,” she said. “The problem is that with a finite amount of hotel tax revenue to go around, this practice ends up discriminating against newer applicants who are left with the smaller pieces of the pie, while applicants who have been receiving HOT funds since day one, like the Chamber of Commerce … continue to receive a disproportional percentage of these limited funds.”
Texas law
Under state law, hotels, motels, condos, bed and breakfast establishments, apartments, houses and third-party rental companies are required to collect hotel occupancy taxes if the rooms cost at least $2 a day. That revenue is limited in use for the construction or acquisition of convention and visitors centers, conventions, advertising, arts, historical preservation and restoration, sporting events and facilities, streets signs and transportation — anything that promotes tourism, particularly events that encourage visitors to stay more than one day.
“The spirit of the law is created to bringing in hotel revenue, and that is people staying overnight,” Davis said. “For instance, we can spend the money on ‘Visit Denton’ for a billboard in Denton or on Texas Monthly. The committee, historically, has been very aware of this being about heads in beds, but there’s a lot of creative ways we can do that.”
Those conversations in committee are “back and forth,” Davis said.
“We have a few guiding principles, and we are limited by how we use this money,” he said. “It has to be for things that generally promote tourism in the city of Denton that brings people here to presumably stay in our hotels.”
Council members are expected to consider the HOT funding requests in August, as the city and state continue to reopen from the pandemic and outdoor events are being planned. In the past five years, Denton’s hotel occupancy tax collections peaked in 2019, when revenue totaled $3.1 million.