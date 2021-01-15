Federal, state, county and city offices are closed Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. The A-train and DCTA Connect buses will run a normal schedule. Of DCTA’s campus shuttles, only the Mean Green Night Rider will operate at UNT.
The Denton Record-Chronicle offices are also closed Monday.
All city libraries, the animal shelter and most recreation facilities are closed Monday, except the North Lakes Driving Range, which will be open for regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Crews will not pick up trash, recycling or yard waste on Monday. The entire Monday-through-Thursday collection schedule will be delayed one day, to Tuesday through Friday. The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to noon.
To report a utility emergency, call 940-349-7000. To report a life-threatening emergency, call 911. To reach Denton police for other matters, call 940-349-8181; press 8 to reach animal control.
Denton Enterprise Airport offices are closed Monday, but the air traffic control tower will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airfield remains open 24 hours, and airport operations can be reached around the clock at 940-349-7722.