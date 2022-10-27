The Railyard apartment project — planned for Sycamore Street, near Prairie Street, in Southeast Denton — will bring five three-story buildings with about 320 units and 448 parking spaces to about 9 acres near Oakwood Cemetery.
On Wednesday evening, the City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-2 to approve the final plat for more than 300 luxury apartments, despite concerns from the Southeast Denton neighborhood about the project’s financial impact and the residents’ demands for more information.
Commissioners Donald McDade and Jordan Villarreal voted against the approval.
“While I appreciate and understand staff’s analysis, I do not believe this plat adequately minimizes the significant adverse financial impact to the properties immediately adjacent to it,” Villarreal said.
McDade claimed that he even called to remind the developer about the upcoming Monday night meeting at the MLK Jr. center.
The Railyard apartment project — planned for Sycamore Street, near Prairie Street, in Southeast Denton — will bring five three-story buildings with about 320 units and 448 parking spaces to about 9 acres near Oakwood Cemetery.
At Wednesday’s planning and zoning meeting, Aimee Bissett, the former director of Development Services for the city, showed up to explain why she or her client weren’t in attendance.
“I was not made aware that the meeting was taking place until Tuesday morning when I received an email from the mayor asking why we weren’t in attendance,” Bissett said.
Bissett explained that over the last two years, she has personally facilitated 27 neighborhood meetings with developers. She said that the Southeast Denton Neighborhood Association had been in contact directly with the developer when they asked their invited guest to send a representative in his place to the Monday meeting. But, Bissett said she was never contacted and told commissioners it must have been a miscommunication.
“The core value of my business and me personally is authentic, collaborative neighborhood engagement with our communities,” Bissett said. “I hold my clients accountable to that standard as well.”
Even with that in mind, the Planning and Zoning Commission decided Wednesday to move forward with the project, without offering SEDNA additional time to connect with Lang Sycamore.
Bissett pointed out that the project will still need to go before the City Council to get an easement for sewer access after the final plat’s approval. She said she believed it would be a couple of months before the easement appears at council.
McDade told commissioners Wednesday that the neighborhood was watching the livestreamed meeting and asked if Bissett could provide an overview of the project because there was still confusion in the neighborhood about what was going to be built there. SEDNA’s next association meeting isn’t scheduled until after the new year.
Bissett said that she was willing to meet with neighbors individually or as a group and would answer questions about the project. She explained briefly the three phases of the project for the neighborhood but was cut short by Commissioner Margie Ellis.
Ellis said they were discussing the final plat and deferred to the city attorney who agreed and suggested they move the conversation offline to comply with the Texas Open Meetings Act. Elected officials are restricted by the Act to discussing only matters on a meeting agenda.
“My commitment going forward,” Bisset told commissioners, “is that between now and when that sewer easement makes it to City Council, I’m committed to you that I will ensure that there is genuine collaborative engagement with the neighborhood, with the community, and that my client is responsive to the feedback that they receive.”
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.