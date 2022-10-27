Railyard project
The Railyard apartment project — planned for Sycamore Street, near Prairie Street, in Southeast Denton — will bring five three-story buildings with about 320 units and 448 parking spaces to about 9 acres near Oakwood Cemetery.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

On Wednesday evening, the City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-2 to approve the final plat for more than 300 luxury apartments, despite concerns from the Southeast Denton neighborhood about the project’s financial impact and the residents’ demands for more information.

Commissioners Donald McDade and Jordan Villarreal voted against the approval.

