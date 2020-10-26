Through tears, Officer Urban Rodriguez with the Denton Police Department thanked first responders and medical staff Monday for their aid after he was shot on duty in 2019.
Ahead of the one-year anniversary on Thursday, the Police Department held an awards ceremony Monday recognizing Rodriguez with the Law Enforcement Purple Heart award, a medal similar to the military award, issued to officers injured, wounded or killed in the line of duty, as well as the Officer of the Year Award from the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.
Rodriguez was surrounded by his family and his work family as first responders received medals for valor and excellence in policing for their actions on Oct. 29, 2019.
Now in a wheelchair, Rodriguez stood to express his gratitude to everyone at the Denton Public Safety Training Center.
“Thank you,” he said, gesturing to members of the Carrollton and Farmers Branch police departments, Denton Fire/Rescue Department and Medical City Denton staff. “I would not be here today without you.”
Rodriguez was shot just after midnight Oct. 29 a year ago while conducting a traffic stop in the 1800 block of West University Drive. He was treated at Medical City Denton and went through rehabilitation at an out-of-state facility before returning home several months ago.
Antwon Pinkston, who is alleged to have shot Rodriguez from inside a car that night, was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.
Denton officers walked up to hug their friend after accepting their awards. Rodriguez and his wife, Carrie, looked on, occasionally drying their eyes with tissues.
Officers from Carrollton and Farmers Branch received awards for helping Denton officers locate and arrest the suspects that night. Medical City Denton staff — including doctors, nurses and therapy specialists — also received commendations from the chief.
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said he thinks of heart, resilience, determination and love when he reflects on the past year for law enforcement as a whole, especially for the Denton Police Department and the Rodriguez family.
“As Urban has gone from fighting for his life on the night of Oct. 29 to him being able to be here today with us, which I think is truly a blessing that we can’t lose sight of,” Dixon said.
Officer Randy Cole, who started lifesaving measures in a Taco Bell parking lot as Rodriguez bled from being shot, received an award for his aid while firefighters and paramedics were on their way. At the time, Cole was a first-year officer.
Denton Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges and staff from Station 5 received awards for their response. Hedges said every intersection that night was cleared by Denton police officers so the Fire Department could get Rodriguez to Medical City Denton on the other side of town.
“That type of call, you can kind of get a mindset of what you’re going to pull up on,” Hedges said. “It’s just one of those things where sometimes it’s the factors, and sometimes it’s the actions of our people, and I think they all took an account this time and came out with a positive benefit for Urban.”
J.P. Mason, the regional director of CLEAT, said they were going to present Rodriguez with the Officer of the Year award at the union’s annual convention in September, but the event went virtual because of COVID-19.
“He’s a hero among heroes,” Mason said. “The fight he’s gone through the last year, the courage he’s shown, is unmatched, and it’s a well-deserved award. He’s having to fight for his life as well as having to fight bureaucracy and red tape.”
Charley Wilkison, the executive director of CLEAT, said in September that the family has gone through a “bureaucratic nightmare” in the fight to get the help they need following his medical treatment.
The city of Denton’s human resources department said in September it intervened in the family’s case, which was being handled by a third-party administrator — a standard practice of having a company providing city employees with services on behalf of an insurance plan — to avoid conflicts of interest.
Ryan Adams, a city spokesperson, said the Denton City Council approved a resolution in late September extending Rodriguez’s civil service line-of-duty injury leave of absence for another year for full pay. He said the city has dedicated resources and staff to work with the family in receiving care.
Dixon said it has been a hard year for the Police Department.
“But these men and women still come to work looking to make a difference,” Dixon said. “It’s my hope that they continue to because these are the cops that we need in law enforcement right now. When we talk about the bad apples and the ones that make us look bad, that’s not what you see on display here today.”