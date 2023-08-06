Cornhole

Denton Parks & Recreation’s cornhole league will give players a reason to meet up and compete weekly at Denton County Brewing Co.

 Dallas Morning News file photo

Are you and your friends looking to compete in a sports league this fall?

The Denton Parks and Recreation Department will offer multiple leagues for adults this fall, including softball, kickball, basketball and cornhole. Sign up online before the registration deadline.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

