The Denton Parks and Recreation Department will offer multiple leagues for adults this fall, including softball, kickball, basketball and cornhole. Sign up online before the registration deadline.
Cornhole league
Is part of your skill set throwing bean bags into holes in a goal board positioned on the ground? Compete with others in Denton’s cornhole league in September and October.
Teams of doubles can have a maximum of four players. Games will be played at Denton County Brewing Co., 200 E. McKinney St. Locals can sign up for matches on either Thursdays or Sundays.
Sunday league play will be between 2 and 10 p.m. from Sept. 10 to Oct. 8.
Thursday league play will be between 6:30 and 9 p.m., Sept. 14 to Oct. 12.
Registration is open through Aug. 27 and will cost $75 per team for Denton residents, $80 for non-residents. Late registration is until Sept. 4.
Basketball league
Hoop it out with others during the basketball season play. All games will be played at McMath Middle School, 1900 Jason Drive, in the gold gym, for Friday and Wednesday league play.
Friday basketball league play will run from Sept. 1 to Oct. 27.
Wednesday basketball league play will be from Aug. 30 through Oct. 25.
Registration is open through Aug. 13 and will cost $350 per team for residents, $355 for non-residents. Late registration is until Aug.20.
Coed kickball league
Do you remember dominating recess while playing kickball during your youth? Put your skills on the field and compete with your team.
League play will be on Tuesdays between 6:45 and 9 p.m., Sept. 5 through Oct. 24, at North Lakes Sports Complex, 2226 W. Windsor Drive, on Softball Field 1.
Registration is open until Aug. 20 and costs $300 per team for residents, $305 for non-residents. Late registration continues through Aug. 27.
Adult coed volleyball
Play indoor volleyball and face off against other teams on Mondays from Aug. 28 through Oct. 30.
Games will be played between 7 and 10 p.m. at North Lakes Recreation Center and 6:30 to 10 p.m. at McMath Middle School’s gold gym.
Register by Aug. 13 for $300 per team for residents, $350 for non-residents. Late registration is until Aug. 20.
Adult softball leagues
There are different time slots for men’s and coed softball leagues. All games will be played at the North Lakes Sports Complex. Registration continues through Aug. 27, with late registration until Sept. 4.
The coed-for-fun softball league will have games on Sundays, Sept. 10 through Oct. 29. Team registration costs $300 for residents, $305 for non-residents.
Coed recreational league games will be played on Sundays between Sept. 10 and Oct. 29. Team registration costs $390 for residents and $395 for non-residents.
The Sunday men’s softball league will have games from Sept. 10 through Oct. 29. Team registration is $390 for residents, $395 for non-residents.
The Tuesday men’s league will play between Sept. 12 and Nov. 7. Team registration costs $390 for residents, $395 for non-residents.
The Monday men’s softball doubleheader league will have games from Sept. 11 to Oct. 16. Team registration costs $430 for residents, $435 for non-residents.
The Thursday men’s softball doubleheader league will play from Sept. 14 to Oct. 19. Team registration costs $430 for residents, $435 for non-residents.
Over-40 women’s soccer league
Age is just a number, as the over-40 women’s soccer league shows.
Games will be played between 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Sept. 13 through Nov. 8, at Vela Soccer Complex, 3801 N. Elm St., on Field 4.
Registration is open until Aug. 27 and costs $450 for residents and $455 for non-residents. Late registration is until Sept. 3.
Free agents needed
Don’t have a team and just want to hop in and play with others? Being a free agent allows interested individuals to be added to a roster competing in the Parks & Recreation adult leagues.
