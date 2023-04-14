Locals waiting at a Denton County Transportation Authority bus stop may have noticed wooden benches placed in areas where riders don’t have a place to sit while waiting for the bus.
The newly founded organization Abundance Denton has placed five benches made out of reclaimed pallet wood, sanded and coated, along the DCTA Connect bus routes that didn’t have benches for people to sit on while waiting for their transportation.
Locations with new benches include the Denton Civic Center, the Salvation Army shelter and Our Daily Bread.
One bench can be seen along the DCTA Connect Route 6 where buses stop at the Denton Civic Center. The seats also have a map of bus stop times and routes.
Kristine Bray launched the organization in February to advocate for affordable housing and better transportation around the city.
Bray said the inspiration to install the benches around the DCTA bus routes came from watching a TikTok video of the Chattanooga Urbanist Society placing wooden benches around Chattanooga, Tennessee.
“They [Chattanooga Urbanist Society] didn’t only start the conversation — they fix the problem,” Bray said. “So, I thought that was a fantastic way of combining that direct aid to people with education and advocacy.”
Bray is best known for tweeting as Denton Transit Posting, advocating and raising concerns on Twitter about Denton transportation and city issues.
About 10 people showed up during the organization’s weekly Thursday meeting at Quakertown Park to discuss the organization’s policy brief with new and current members.
Bray asked those who attended the meeting whether they wanted to help put more benches around DCTA stops on Saturday, with most attendees raising their hands.
This includes initiating a DCTA free bus fare fee, safe and comfortable stops, night and weekend services, a strong route network and replacing DCTA buses with electric buses.
“If you have to stand to wait for a bus that comes every 43 minutes, that’s a huge accessibility issue,” Bray said during Thursday evening meeting. “And, of course, signage and rider resources to tell you when the bus is coming and where it’s gonna go.”
Jo Hargis said they decided to get involved with the organization since they knew Bray and said it has been hard to use public transportation around Denton.
Hargis praised the organization for installing the wooden benches around DCTA stops.
“I think the fact that Abundance Denton installed these benches highlights the fact that there was no seating at these bus stops despite the fact that people need a place to sit, especially when the buses run so infrequently,” Hargis said. “It’s not practical for people to stand up for really long stretches. If a community organization is having to meet that need, that means that the city needs to get involved in providing basic things like places to sit.”
Cal Roth attended his first meeting and said the transportation network in Denton needs to be improved drastically.
“Considering now that I know that there was no route planner makes a lot of sense as to why the routes are the way they are,” Roth said. “I’m glad they [Abundance Denton] are taking a stand.”
The Denton Record-Chronicle contacted the city of Denton for a response about the organization placing the benches around the area, with no response before publication.
