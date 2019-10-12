The Industrial Street Pop Festival brought a blast from the past to Denton on Saturday with cover bands paying tribute to 1960s and ’70s legends like Janis Joplin and Santana.
The festival, affectionately known as Geezerpalooza, is an annual music festival in front of Dan’s Silverleaf that commemorates the 1969 Texas International Pop Festival — 50 years ago this year — in Lewisville. Cover bands perform music from rock groups of decades past.
Sharlene Schlieper of Era was one of a handful of people dancing close to the stage while others enjoyed the show from their seats.
“It’s the annual event and I don’t like to miss it,” Schlieper said. “I love Santana and just had to move. I work out all my issues with dancing.”
One of the things that keeps Schlieper coming back every year is the festival’s vibe — relaxing and comfortable, she said. She said it’s also a great way to catch up with friends, including Dan Mojica, the owner of Dan’s Silverleaf.
Industrial Street was closed off for the festival. A couple hundred festivalgoers sat around enjoying food and drinks while listening to cover bands play all afternoon.
Vendors sold items from food to clothing to jewelry. Businesses along Industrial had customers from the festival going in and out.
Although a cold front hit North Texas this past week, the wind was calm and the sun helped keep people warm enough.
By the time 2:30 p.m. rolled around and the Janis Joplin cover band came on, the smaller crowd of about 100 had doubled. The crowd cheered on singer Katie Robertson as she imitated Joplin’s gravelly voice.
Mark and Deanna Cody said they heard the music early in the afternoon and decided to stop by after going out for breakfast. They’ve lived in Denton for almost a year and have been married for 26 years.
“I love live music, so we decided to sit down and relax,” Mark Cody said.
While the Santana band was on, Mark played air guitar while watching from his seat.
“We’ve been enjoying it, and it’s a beautiful day,” Deanna Cody said.
Mark said one of his friends said they would enjoy living in Denton.
“It’s a very vibrant town and we’ve got people of all ages here,” Deanna said. “We’re enjoying this age of our lives.”