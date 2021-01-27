G. Roland Vela, Denton's first Hispanic City Council member, dies at 93

G. Roland Vela, the first Hispanic resident elected to Denton City Council and a longtime microbiology professor at the University of North Texas, died Tuesday. He was 93.
Friends swapped emails and text messages Wednesday, wishing the influential Denton resident que en paz descanse — rest in peace.
Vela was remembered as a scholar, a friend and a public servant who broke barriers.
“You know, when I first met Dr. Vela back in the mid-’70s, he impressed me as person who values community service, who values those relationships and community building,” said Rudy Rodriguez, a fellow member of the local League of United Latin American Citizens, which Vela also belonged to. “He served on board and commissions. He was notable, in my opinion, for the work he did during his term of office as an elected member of the City Council in 1979.”
Vela was born on Sept. 18, 1927, in Eagle Pass to Marcial Vela Bermea and María de Guadalupe Múzquiz de la Garza Vela. He grew up with one brother, Cesar, in San Antonio.
Don Smith was a close friend of Vela’s since their days on Brooks Air Force Base in 1963, where Vela worked as a civilian scientist and Smith was a lieutenant. Then Smith joined Vela in the UNT biology department, where Vela retired after 35 years and Smith served for 44.
Smith said Vela was self-assured even as a kid growing up in a working-class part of San Antonio.
“Roland was a paper boy, and he told me about this time when he rode his bicycle to this huge house. This was the home of the richest man in San Antonio, and Roland said he hadn’t paid him,” Smith said. “So this 12-year-old kid goes to the biggest house in San Antonio and a butler answers. He said he needs to talk to the owner, and he ends up telling the richest man in San Antonio, ‘You need to pay me.’ The man said he would be sure to pay him.
“He didn’t just get paid, though. Someone called the press and they took his picture on the way out and he ended up on the front page of the press.”
Vela’s high school education was interrupted when he joined the Texas State Guard at 15, and he transferred into the Navy at 17. He returned to high school in spite of having his GED, and then went to San Antonio Junior College. In an oral history interview archived at the University of Texas, Vela recalled meeting resistance at the junior college.
“[The director of admissions] told me, ‘We have to accept you … because you’re a returning veteran, and it’s the law,’” he recalled in the oral history. “But we don’t have to keep you, so we’re going to put you on scholastic probation. You’re probably going to be out by the end of the semester anyway.”
But Vela was a bookworm with an appetite for science, and ended his first year of college with high marks. He was off scholastic probation and on the honor roll within one year of higher education. He transferred to the University of Texas in 1948 and enrolled in bacteriology so he and a friend could share books and lower expenses. Vela performed well, majoring in chemistry. By 1951, he had a master’s degree in science.
Before getting a doctorate in microbiology and biochemistry, Vela met and married his wife, Emma Lamar Codina Longoria, who graduated from nursing school as he pursued his doctorate. They married in 1953 and had four children, Gerard Roland, Anna Maria, Yolanda Marta and Jaime Joel.
Vela came to Denton to teach undergraduate microbiology courses for UNT. During his 35 years at UNT, Vela was named to the American Academy of Microbiology. In 1985, UNT named him associate dean of science and technology in the College of Arts and Sciences. He wrote two biographies — one about the famous general Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna, and another about a Spanish hero in the American Revolution, Bernardo de Galvez.
As his family grew in Denton, Rodriguez said Vela served quietly and steadily in leadership with the Flow Health Care Foundation, Ann’s Haven Hospice VNA, Denton County Cooperative Agency, Our Daily Bread and the Denton airport advisory board.
Vela also worked to recruit Hispanic students to attend college in Denton, Rodriguez recalled.
“His interest was in elevating the number of Hispanic students choosing UNT for their academic studies,” Rodriguez said.
Vela was a generous donor to the local LULAC scholarship fund, and he mentored 20 doctoral students during his tenure at UNT.
On City Council, Smith said Vela was interested in Denton “getting more serious about Texas Municipal Power Agency,” and having more influence on the way the city delivered power and getting fair pricing for it. But Vela decided his work as a scholar was more important than public office, Smith said.
“He discovered how much time it took to be on council, and he cared more about his scholarship than his work for the city, so he served just one three-year term,” said Smith, who was his campaign manager.
In 2019, Denton Parks & Recreation honored Vela by naming the soccer complex at the north end of North Lakes Park in his honor. Vela, his wife and family members were at the dedication ceremony for the park in 2019.
The G. Roland Vela Athletic Complex was 15 years in the making, and Rodriguez said the city is working on a statue of its namesake.
Smith said his wife and Vela’s wife were close friends, and that their children grew up together.
“Roland was a dear friend every step of the way,” Smith said. “Roland was part of a group of chemists who met every Wednesday to talk science. He got to where he couldn’t drive. I would pick him up and take him. We’ve been shut down for nearly a year now, though.”
Smith said his friend left his mark on Denton.
“In Texas, we’ve looked down our noses at Hispanics,” Smith said. “He didn’t hold with that. We had a wonderful friendship. He was a very intelligent man and a fantastic bacteriologist. He made Denton better, and he made UNT better.”