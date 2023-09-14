Although 2021 and 2022’s harsh ice storms and the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may seem like distant memories now, another emergency situation could occur at any time. The next time Denton residents are faced with an emergency, the Denton Fire Department wants to ensure they are prepared.

The department is launching a new, free monthly educational program that teaches residents lifesaving skills for situations including vehicle crashes, active shooters, inclement weather and more. In honor of National Preparedness Month this September, residents can look for the first class on Thursday, Sept. 21.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0