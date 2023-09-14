Although 2021 and 2022’s harsh ice storms and the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may seem like distant memories now, another emergency situation could occur at any time. The next time Denton residents are faced with an emergency, the Denton Fire Department wants to ensure they are prepared.
The department is launching a new, free monthly educational program that teaches residents lifesaving skills for situations including vehicle crashes, active shooters, inclement weather and more. In honor of National Preparedness Month this September, residents can look for the first class on Thursday, Sept. 21.
Bob Martinez, the department’s emergency management program manager, said February 2021’s devastating ice storm was when it became real for people: “Hey, we need to have some supplies, some food, a plan.”
“The last three years, the city has closed down for a few days to a week because of ice. It’s always going to happen,” he said. “We just need people to remember. We tend to forget really quickly.”
The emergency management office works with other city offices to coordinate emergency response. Martinez, assistant emergency manager Alyssa Owen and Capt. Hunter Lott, the community risk reduction officer, have developed the educational programming.
“I would say every dollar spent on preparedness is $10 saved reacting to disasters or things you don’t expect to happen,” Lott said. “So, I guess as an individual, your time spent on preparedness saves you time in the future. Unexpected things will happen.”
The training sessions are based on some already established educational programs from organizations like the Red Cross and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
All of the training sessions will be led by the Fire Department’s emergency management team except for the active threat class, which is in collaboration with the Denton Police Department.
The first training class will be capped at around 30 people. But as the training sessions progress, Martinez said that number could change depending on attendance and interest.
Throughout the training sessions, Martinez said, the department plans to provide participants with emergency supplies like flashlights, portable charges, water purification kits, first-aid kids and more.
Upcoming programs
Prepare Denton
When: Sept. 21, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Central Fire Station, 332 E. Hickory St.
This training class covers general preparedness for families. Participants will learn how to pack a bag in case of a disaster.
The first 10 families who register for the class and attend will receive free preparedness gear. Information on future training will be available on the Fire Department’s social media.
Pillowcase Project
When: Oct. 19, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Central Fire Station.
Targeted at children in third through fifth grades, this training class provides children with a pillowcase to fill with their go-to emergency items.
Children and families will learn about basic safety skills and building a personal emergency supplies kit.
Until Help Arrives
When: Nov. 16, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Central Fire Station.
This class focuses on what course of action bystanders can take, what assistance they can provide and how to best describe an incident to a 911 dispatcher.
“It encourages people to check and try to help somebody and actually talk to them and just wait for help to arrive,” Martinez said. “We’re getting away from pulling out your phone and filming it.”
Martinez said the instructors doesn’t want bystanders to do anything they’re uncomfortable with, like CPR or a defibrillator. However, there are several things they can recommend that seem like common sense but that people might not have been explicitly taught.
Active Threat
When: Dec. 21, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Central Fire Station
With guidance from the Denton Police Department, this adults-only training session covers how to survive an active shooter event. It will also walk participants through the history of active shootings and disaster response.
Stop the Bleed
When: Jan. 18, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Central Fire Station
Another adults-only session, this class includes guidance from Medical City Denton on how people can provide lifesaving medical intervention.
Participants will learn skills like how to properly use a tourniquet in case of a vehicular crash, active shooter or other incident that could result in blood loss.
Prepare With Pedro
When: Feb. 15, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Central Fire Station.
Targeted at children in kindergarten through second grade, this class teaches children how to take action during a fire or other hazard around the house.
It features FEMA and the Red Cross’ preparedness penguin Pedro to teach younger children introductory tips on what to do in storms, extreme weather, fires, wildfires and floods.
Future sessions
The preparedness training sessions are ever evolving. In the future, Martinez said, they might introduce new programming or rotate the previous training sessions.
For now, the training sessions will be held in the emergency operations center room at the Central Fire Station, but Martinez said his team wants to expand to other city buildings.
He hopes to be able to offer some classes at the new police substation at 4111 Vintage Blvd., which has a community room.
“So, we may try to rotate back and forth from here to the police station so it may be closer to people on the south side of town and then a little bit closer to people downtown,” he said.
Beyond the first six classes, Martinez said, the program will continue indefinitely.
“It’s something we’ve been wanting to do, and we have the staff to do it,” he said. “... We could do the social media aspect, making video. But I think it really does come down to that person-to-person, face-to-face training.”
