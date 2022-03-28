A freight train struck and killed a 45-year-old Denton man at about 8:15 a.m. Monday, which brought the train to a stop and blocked crossings in Denton.
First responders were on the scene shortly after, and Denton police were conducting a death investigation.
Allison Beckwith, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department, said the pedestrian was not struck at a regular crossing point, and officials did not yet have confirmation of any details about the pedestrian to release.
A Denton Fire Department social media post from 8:25 a.m. read: “Mingo closed at Withers in both directions due to a pedestrian struck by a train. Expect closure for a few hours.”
Beckwith, reached for additional comment Monday afternoon, estimated the train was moving by 9:30 a.m., clearing the road for car traffic.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, which handles autopsies for Denton County, listed a 45-year-old Denton man as the only death in the county Monday morning.
Alejandro Morales Puga, 45, of Denton died at about 8:31 a.m. Monday in a hospital emergency room after an incident in the 600 block of Mingo Road.
He lived at an apartment in the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street, according to the medical examiner.
The examiner’s report was not finished by Monday afternoon, and no cause of death or manner of death had been determined.
The Tarrant County medical examiner does not release the identities of the deceased within its care without first notifying family members.
