Denton's Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center has been holding its “Clear the Shelter” event this week to find homes for as many animals as possible before the Fourth of July fireworks show nearby — although an outbreak of feline calicivirus means cat adoptions are now on hold.
Dog adoptions are continuing, according to a news release from the city, and dogs can be adopted for free Friday and Saturday at the shelter, 3717 N. Elm St.
Adoption fees for dogs and cats at the shelter were half off Monday and Tuesday, then dropped to $10 Wednesday and Thursday. Shelter manager Dorcas Johnson said the event has been a success, and as of Thursday, the shelter had adopted out 14 dogs and 13 cats.
“Unfortunately we’re entering into a season right now where we are at maximum capacity for months at a time,” Johnson said. “We usually are very successful with the adoption events, and we have really good numbers so far. We’re excited.”
With Denton’s annual fireworks show happening close to the shelter, the shelter also has been giving products to adopters that aid in managing stress and anxiety in their new pets.
The products, one for cats and one for dogs, are used in the shelter and are similar to a plug-in that lets off a calming scent, Johnson said.
“That’s something we’re giving away because it helps with adapting to a new area and with loud noises,” Johnson said. “We do plug those into all of our kennels, so that's already there for them, and we definitely want our adopters to take something home with them that is gonna help them.”
Johnson said the shelter trusts the Denton community to provide the pets with good homes and said the protocols for adoption remain the same regardless of the waived fee.
“We usually get lots of residential turnouts, and just everyone who truly loves animals is coming and adopting,” Johnson said. “We’ve been doing annual ‘clear the shelters’ since 2012, I believe, and we’re just hoping that we are getting the best types of people coming out to get our fur babies.”
Adoptable pets can be viewed at www.DentonASF.com/adopt. As of Thursday evening, 106 animals were listed as available for adoption.