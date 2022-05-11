Former University of North Texas administrator Fred Pole was remembered by friends and family as a caring and hardworking person who served the Denton community in multiple ways.
Frederick R. Pole died on April 19. He was 89.
James Pole remembers his father being dedicated to his work but also recalls the times the family went on road trips.
“We would go on camping trips or any kind of outing and he definitely liked jokes, and liked to have fun and go to ballgames,” James Pole said. “We went on a few road trips; he piled all the kids back in the station wagon, and those are great memories when I was really young.”
Fred Pole was an active figure in the Denton community, having served as chair of the Denton Chamber of Commerce board, on the boards of the United Way of Denton County and Denton Community Hospital, and on the advisory board of the Denton YMCA.
“He was just a very organized person,” his son said. "He was a motivator, and he definitely liked being involved in the community.”
Pole was involved with the UNT administration for over 22 years, working as the vice president and the vice chancellor.
According to the North Texan, Pole served as the executive assistant to the president in 1980. He was named vice president for external affairs in 1981 and vice president for administrative affairs in 1982. The UNT Board of Regents appointed him vice chancellor for administration in 1999 before he retired in 2002.
Ellen Painter, who is involved with the United Way and with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton (formerly Denton Community Hospital) said she was heartbroken to hear about Pole’s passing. Painter said she remembers Pole as a person who would always make sure to thank her for events she was involved in. She recalled he always made sure to interact with everyone in the room.
“He was the epitome of a perfect gentleman,” Painter said. “He was such a gracious man. So caring — he always went out of his way to make sure that the employees he interacted with felt good. He always just was the type of person that reached out to people.”
Chuck Carpenter, former chamber president, said he remembers the days when he and Frederick were involved in large projects for the community.
He said Pole for being instrumental in securing facilities for UNT and for being involved in the Denton business community.
“He was very adamant about the university's relationship in partnership with the local business community. … He was a very visible and very proud, very dominant face of the chamber for several years,” Carpenter said.
Pole served in the military before becoming a leader in the Denton community. He was drafted as a teenager to serve in the U.S. Army, and he ended up serving for 27 years. He commanded operations in the United States and overseas, including posts in Japan, Korea and Vietnam.
He was chief of the General Officers Branch at the Pentagon, and adjutant general at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
He later became a member of the Denton's Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 920.
Frederick Pole was born Nov. 16, 1932, to Alma Ray and Verdis White Pole in rural Childress County. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jean Campbell, on Feb. 15, 1951. Barbara Pole died in 2020.
He leaves behind his son and daughter and grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating the lives of Fred and Barbara Pole will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Southmont Baptist Church, followed by the placement of their remains at Roselawn Memorial Park.