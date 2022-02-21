Longtime Denton Record-Chronicle Publisher Emeritus Fred Patterson was remembered by friends and family as a man with two careers.
He built a reputation in Denton as an advertising salesman and newspaper publisher. His legacy, though, will also be as a man whose support for the arts, history and economic growth helped plant the seeds that helped Denton bloom into a cosmopolitan county seat proud of its distinctions from Dallas and Fort Worth.
Patterson died Saturday. He was 92.
He rose from ad salesman at the Denton Record-Chronicle to become publisher and eventually co-owner with his wife, Patsy.
Patterson was considered a gentleman and mentor by the advertising and reporting corps at the Record-Chronicle. Even in his retirement, Patterson would come to the downtown newspaper offices in a blazer and an occasional bow tie. He kept his touch light when his son Bill Patterson took the reins, but would always volunteer to connect cub reporters with the names and contact information of sources who could shed light on the city’s civic life.
Fred Patterson was best known in Denton’s arts community for the hours of phone calls and shoe leather he applied in driving a number of community-based initiatives. He was among the group that founded the Greater Denton Arts Council, an agency that eventually maintained two facilities, developed arts programs for all ages and gave grants to smaller arts nonprofits.
His crowning achievement was leading the committee that raised $2 million for a capital campaign to revive the Campus Theatre, a bustling cinema in its heyday that sat dark until Patterson led the charge to bring the space back to life. The effort transformed the Campus Theatre into the belle of downtown Denton, and a performing arts space that has housed nonprofit offices, rehearsals, performances and film festival screenings.
Mike Barrow, the managing director of Theatre Denton, the resident company that operates and maintains the Campus Theatre, said Patterson was part of a core group of Denton residents who dreamed of a city that wouldn’t be a bedroom community but a lively cultural center.
“I was in the midst of my other career when Fred and Patsy were building so much, but Mom and Dad [Frank and Betty Ann Barrow] were part of the campaign to renovate the Campus,” Barrow said. “Anybody that was involved in that campaign, the first name they would bring up would be Fred Patterson. It just wouldn’t have happened without any other name.”
Barrow said that if you’re walking in downtown Denton and notice the stars set into the sidewalk around the theater, you’re seeing Fred Patterson’s handiwork.
“All of those stars out on the sidewalk were the result of Fred going out directly to people. He made appointments, he went to people’s offices. I don’t want to leave Patsy out, because she was just instrumental in all of it. Fred hit the pavement, though.”
His contributions to the development of the arts in Denton were recognized by President Ronald Reagan, who wrote: “If there is one thing that shines through the list of everything you’ve done for the visual and performing arts in Denton, it’s devotion to your community. How heartening to come across dedication like yours, and to hear about what the cultural climate can do for a community and for the nation. So many thanks.”
Fred William Patterson was born on Christmas Day 1929 in Decatur to Carrie Lou and James Venor Patterson.
He graduated from Decatur High School and earned a business degree from the University of Texas in 1952. He came to Denton in 1955, where he joined the sales service department at Moore Business Forms. He married Patsy Cross on Sept. 6, 1958.
Fred Patterson started his career at the Record-Chronicle in the advertising department in 1958 and became the ad manager in 1960. In 1970, Patterson was elected assistant publisher after Riley Cross, the newspaper’s owner and publisher, died and his wife, Vivian Cross — Patsy’s mother — succeeded him.
When Vivian Cross retired in 1986, Fred Patterson became the publisher, and he and Patsy became the newspaper’s owners.
They sold the newspaper to A.H. Belo Corp., publishers of The Dallas Morning News in 1999, and Fred Patterson retired.
Patterson built his reputation by putting in lots of hours to causes he knew would outlive him, friends said.
The Pattersons saw the newly renovated Campus Theatre open in the early 1990s, which became a twin star with the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, the city’s sole non-university public gallery space and permanent collection.
Herbert Holl, who was the executive director of the Greater Denton Arts Council during 1987-94 and 1995-2005, said Patterson was the chairman of the search committee that hired him. The first interview for the job was the first day of a long friendship and partnership.
Holl said even if a year had passed since their last meeting, he’d pick up the phone to hear Patterson drawl his first name.
“No matter how long it had been since our last talk, I’d hear, ‘Herbert, do you remember ... ?’ and it was like we’d just talked last week,” Holl said.
Holl remembered a volunteer and community leader who could give advice, but also take it. Patterson had “a relentless enthusiasm for Denton,” and was a supporter of Denton’s cultural development, historical preservation and economic development.
“He had a single-minded dedication,” Holl said of Patterson. “And when I say he had a relentless enthusiasm, it was never blind enthusiasm. It was informed. He could pay attention.”
Holl, who lived next door to the Pattersons for a few years, remembers the night Fred Patterson came over with news.
“He rang my doorbell at 9 p.m. with a glass of wine for me,” Holl said. “He had gotten a significant financial commitment for the Campus. We celebrated. Before every fundraising meeting to try to get donations, we’d look for pennies in the parking lot — lucky pennies. Whoever found the penny would give it to the other.”
Patterson went from working to complete the arts center and its galleries to leading the charge to reimagine the Campus Theatre. But he also drove Holl to view what is now the Bayless-Selby House Museum. Holl remembers an old house with “crumbling walls” and Patterson’s dream to move the Victorian house near the arts center.
Patterson and his team raised $525,000 to move the historic house to the park and restore it, and the team co-founded Denton County’s Historical Park, where the house and grounds opened for tours and programming related to the stately home’s era. The park is now home to the Quakertown House, one of the oldest surviving homes from Denton’s middle-class Black neighborhood in the early 1900s.
Beyond the arts, Fred Patterson contributed to and led fundraising for many other community projects. He was chair of a committee to raise money to establish Denton’s television Channel 2, which was later sold to KERA in Dallas. He also was vice president of the Friends of WRR, the radio station owned by the city of Dallas. He was a founder and co-chair of the Denton Holiday Lighting Association, formed to provide Christmas decorations for the Square and stage the annual holiday lighting festival.
He was a member of the board of the Texas Chamber of Commerce in Austin, the Denton Amphitheatre Association, the Denton Tree Board, the Denton Main Street Association and the Denton Chamber of Commerce, among others. He was also a former president and campaign manager of the United Way of Denton County, as well as former vice chair of the Volunteer Council at the Denton State Supported Living Center.
He helped fund concerts and programs at the University of North Texas College of Music. Patterson served as the community representative on search committees for dean of the School of Music, for provost at UNT, and for marketing and communications at UNT.
He served on the President’s Council at UNT and the North Texas Athletics Trustees. He also has served on the President’s Council at Texas Woman’s University and as a member of the TWU Foundation.
He is a life member of the University of Texas Ex-Students Association in Austin. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Sons of the Republic of Texas and the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
He served as the president of the Denton Chamber of Commerce, receiving the chamber’s Otis Fowler Award in 1982. He served on the governing board of Denton Regional Medical Center.
He served as an elder at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church and a church member since 1972.
Survivors include two sons, Bill Patterson and his wife Beth, and Riley Patterson; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Andrew. Service will follow at 2 p.m., followed by interment at Roselawn Memorial Park. The service will be livestreamed at standrewdenton.com.