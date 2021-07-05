This year’s Independence Day brought plenty of traffic to Denton Parks & Recreation’s aquatic centers, with more than 2,200 people turning out for the holiday weekend.
Water Works Park saw particularly high traffic with over 1,000 attendees coming out on both Saturday and Sunday. Denton’s Civic Center Pool offered $1 admission Sunday, an Independence Day tradition the center has kept up for more than a decade.
The pool and water park were open normal hours of noon to 6 p.m. over the weekend and saw peak attendance early in the day, when most people try to get prime seating, Denton aquatics manager Monica Martin said.
“At Water Works yesterday morning the line was stretching around the curve going toward the skate park,” Martin said Monday. “A lot of people were excited to start their day with us.”
Amended hours have meant a reduction in attendance for the holiday compared to regular years — a normal eight-hour day at Water Works for the Fourth of July could see 1,400 to 1,700 attendees. But although the weekend was not the busiest Denton aquatics facilities have seen so far this season, it has continued this summer’s pattern of high attendance. Traffic picked up in mid-June and has remained elevated, bringing thousands to Water Works daily.
“Whenever the temps hit the 90s around June 16th and sunshine came out, we were seeing over 1,000 people a day out there and it was incredible, because our first big day was over 1,500 people, and for that to not be a holiday was very astounding to us,” Martin said. “We were surprised and excited, so that trend had kept continuing — it wasn’t just a one-off event, it was something that kept steamrolling.”
Hours for the summer were amended at all Denton aquatics centers amid the COVID-19 pandemic because planning for the season begins in December, and some programming visitors usually see has been consolidated. Denton kept both Water Works Park and the city pool shuttered during summer 2020.
“When we were looking at everything in March, the vaccine has just started to gain some momentum and we still didn’t know if we were going to be able to use our facilities yet [since] we hadn’t gotten direction from [the Denton City] Council as far as when we were going to be able to open,” Martin said. “So, there were a lot of things that went into the planning and preparation for the season that we’re experiencing this year that is not what we would consider normal for our regular operating seasons as what it has been in the past.”
The surge in attendance has also included some new faces and visitors from outside Denton. Little Elm resident Christy Hick said she did not attend other July Fourth celebrations in Denton but came out to Water Works on Sunday.
“We have comments in our Facebook feed that people are new to Water Works even though it has been open since 2003 — people who’ve never been out here before are experiencing it for the first time,” Martin said. “It’s going to be an interesting statistic at the end of our season to see resident versus nonresident numbers, and kind of gauge how our season has gone comparing it to our previous seasons.”
Visitors may have also noticed Water Works’ large commercial kitchen, Tidal Wave Cafe, is shut down for the summer. Winter Storm Uri caused damage to the building, and employees have been operating out of the water park’s smaller concession area, The Pineapple Delight, Martin said. The closure has meant concessions have been reduced to two windows instead of four, which has caused some delays in getting orders out, but the full menu — which includes poolside staples like pizza, burgers and chicken nuggets — remains available.
For attendees, the holiday weekend was a chance to get some fun in the sun. Natalie Sheppard, who was at Water Works with her son Sunday afternoon for a birthday party, said her family didn’t attend any major events for the holiday weekend but felt public gatherings like Saturday’s Yankee Doodle Parade are a sign that a sense of normalcy is returning after the pandemic.
“This is kind of what we’ve done for the Fourth — we had a lazy day yesterday and going out to a family property tonight,” Sheppard said Sunday. “I think that things are getting a little bit back to normal.”