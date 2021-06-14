Fireworks won’t be lighting up the night at Apogee Stadium for the second July Fourth in a row as the Denton Noon Kiwanis Club won’t be putting on its usual fireworks show this summer.
Hank Dickenson, a longtime coordinator of the fireworks show, said he’s hopeful the show will be back at the University of North Texas’ stadium next year.
“We normally hold it at Apogee Stadium and unfortunately the university wasn’t able to support it this year because they’re continuing to manage the COVID situation,” Dickenson said. “They’re not allowing groups on campus that big until the fall semester.”
The University of North Texas is opening Apogee Stadium at full capacity — 30,850 seats — later this fall in time for football season.
The Denton club would have celebrated its 49th consecutive year organizing Denton’s Fourth of July fireworks last year, but due to the high level of attendance, they canceled the event due to public safety and COVID-19 precautions. The decision to cancel this year was finalized last week.
The fireworks show is one of the fundraisers the club organizes to raise money for its children’s clinic, a network of health care providers serving local children at reduced rates.
The C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, a 12,000-capacity stadium, is an option the club looked into, but that meant managing more resources because it’s a Denton ISD building.
“It’s a big event — probably too big for C.H. Collins,” Dickenson said.
Since the event also requires resources from the city of Denton, officials agreed it wouldn’t work.
“The fire department, police and city looked at the event and how many people it would take, and to have so many support services on … a very busy weekend, they didn’t feel like they could support it this year,” Dickenson said.
He said the club will now focus on its next big fundraiser, the Taste of North Texas.
Denton Parks and Recreation’s Fourth of July festivities are back on the calendar for Saturday, July 3: the Yankee Doodle Parade, Fourth of July Jubilee and Liberty Run 5K/Walk.