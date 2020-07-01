Two Denton Municipal Electric employees who were fired in 2017 say they are willing to come back to their old jobs if a Dallas judge orders it so.
The two men sued the city of Denton under the Texas Whistleblower Act — which allows whistleblowers who prevail to get their jobs back as a remedy. In a recent court hearing, the pair indicated their willingness to go back to work with DME, according to their attorney, Eric Roberson.
“They both would go back to the job that they considered the pinnacle height of their professional careers,” Roberson said.
A Dallas jury sided with Michael Grim and Jim Maynard in February, awarding them about $3.9 million in damages in the long-running case. The Texas attorney general’s office has since intervened in the case, saying a $250,000 cap on damages in the state’s whistleblower law applies.
Roberson and the city’s attorneys do not agree on whether the cap applies to two parts of the jury award or just one.
Roberson argues that cap does not apply to the remedy — the jury award that pays the pair if the city deems it unworkable and unreasonable for the men to go back to work at Denton Municipal Electric.
Grim and Maynard were part of the team that brought a new natural gas-fired power plant in the city, the $250 million Denton Energy Center.
But the city argues that the state’s $250,000 cap applies to both the remedy and the damages (the pay for emotional pain and suffering).
If the judge sides with the city on the cap, more than $3 million of the jury’s award could be eliminated.
City Attorney Aaron Leal said the city is waiting for judgment to be entered before deciding its next steps.
The city has already signaled its intent to appeal the case should the final judgment leave the jury’s verdict intact.
The pair filed suit in 2017, claiming they had been fired in retaliation for reporting that council member Keely Briggs had leaked confidential information about the Denton Energy Center deal to the Denton Record-Chronicle. The newspaper story ran in September 2016. Grim and Maynard were fired in July 2017 after an investigation into how the deal came together.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for July 27 via Zoom in the 68th District Court in Dallas, District Judge Martin Hoffman presiding.