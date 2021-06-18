Flag or fodder: Raising flags at City Hall remains contentious as activists, officials fundamentally disagree

Whether to fly flags commemorating Pride Month or Juneteenth has been an issue of debate in Denton, but it doesn’t have to be that way, some activists say. In fact, it’s part of a bigger problem here, they say — that council members cannot get out of their own way on issues that impact large populations every day, including the LGBTQ community.
But Denton City Council member Jesse Davis says this issue is a “new” one for the city.
“I think the thing people need to remember is that flying a flag associated with any cause is a new thing with the city of Denton,” he said. “We don’t have a history of that, and I don’t think it’s appropriate to have any flag on the same pole as the American flag and the Texas flag. I don’t think that … taking up the torch of a social movement is appropriate.”
It’s another polarizing discussion among council members who have rarely agreed on cultural and social issues, ranging from nondiscrimination ordinances to razing camps set up by homeless people. And with city staff saying a presentation on options toward creating a flag policy is “just preliminary,” it’s unclear how the issue will be resolved.
‘Pursue a policy’
“It’s staff’s job to do due diligence,” said Ryan Adams, the city’s director of customer service and public affairs. “We feel that we have done that, and we’re going to continue to do that. I would say council has asked staff to pursue a policy on flags and bring back something for them to review.”
Calling himself an openly gay Denton resident, Taylor Brown, of Young Democrats of Denton County, said he is “super-involved” in the community and wanted the LGBTQ pride flag to be raised at City Hall.
“It’s never easy in Denton for some reason or another,” Brown said. “It does always boil down to a couple of members on council, especially Mayor [Gerard] Hudspeth and Jesse Davis. It’s definitely disappointing that Denton says it’s an inclusive city and a place for all lifestyles, yet we can’t do something as simple as fly the pride flag.”
But the mayor sees it differently.
“I represent all citizens of Denton,” Hudspeth said. “I want to treat every citizen of Denton the same, regardless of their private decisions. It is my opinion based on conversations that the majority of citizens — 71,000 — want the council to focus on policy and core functions of government. [Those are] streets, sidewalks, lower taxes and police and fire for everyone.”
Brown, like others, watched the Denton City Council meeting on Tuesday in which members chose what they said is the best of three options provided by staff — to “create a policy to accept requests from a person or group to be considered, providing parameters and a process to review and approval.”
“I can’t speak for why these roadblocks keep presenting themselves,” Brown said. “I’m disappointed.”
That decision from council members came a week after at-large Place 5 council member Deb Armintor requested raising the flags following an inquiry by constituents, including Brown.
The one-minute pitch
The two-week argument centered primarily on procedural and legal concerns. After Armintor made a one-minute pitch to the council following a reversal by interim City Manager Sara Hensley to raise the gay pride and Juneteenth flags at the staff level, Davis and Hudspeth argued that the one-minute pitch was not the appropriate method to seek what they considered “policy direction.” However, a consensus of the council agreed that Armintor’s request should advance to a work session a week later. And it did.
That is when Davis and Hudspeth made legal arguments — some disputed and dismissed — after receiving a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and Lambda Legal informing the city of Denton that it is “well within its authority” to raise the flags on municipal property — just as Dallas did a year ago in a perpetual move.
The letter was challenged by Hudspeth, but the senior attorney for Lambda Legal who drafted it said on Thursday she stands by the document.
“Case law suggests that it is within the city discretion to fly a flag or not, to celebrate a holiday event or not, as long as the decision to do so complies with state and federal law and the city’s local rules, ordinances and procedures,” attorney Shelly Skeen said in an email. “With respect to the contention that flying a Juneteenth or [pride] flag could subject Denton to lawsuits, the answer is, ‘Yes.’ Any city action could arguably subject it to a lawsuit. That is the nature of city governance and the services and work the city provides.”
Considering Dallas
In Dallas, a former City Council member there and ex-chair of the LGBTQ Task Force for that city, Adam Medrano, spearheaded an effort to display the pride flag at Dallas City Hall and other government properties before the Dallas City Council approved a resolution allowing it.
“When I got here, the first thing we did was bring it into our flag room,” he said. “And then I asked, ‘Why don’t we hang it in the lobby of City Hall?’ That was next. Then another idea came to mind.”
The idea? Hang the flag outside Dallas City Hall.
“I said, ‘Why not let a local LGBTQ artist create one and put the city of Dallas seal on it?’”
That’s what happened, and the Dallas Pride Flag was raised after City Council members there voted 15-0 to approve a resolution.
“Before I termed out, others wanted to fly the flag at the library and other places,” Medrano said. “We also have it at the airport and police department.”
Those actions also required a resolution. It, too, was approved unanimously.
Medrano was a Dallas City Council member for eight years.
Legal wranglings
An argument for city policy is one issue. The consideration of legal ramifications is another, and Hudspeth said he focused on that in the lead-up to and during the June 15 council meeting, sharing an email with staff and council members asking Lambda Legal to reimburse the city for any legal costs sustained from the “advice” it provided to Denton about raising pride and Juneteenth flags.
“Please confirm in writing you will cover any legal cost [attorney fees and judgments] to fight any lawsuits that may arise [as] a direct result to the city acting on your legal advice/findings,” he wrote to Skeen in an email. “I’ve copied the city manager and city attorney so that they are in the loop and can paper the agreement. Thank you in advance for your willingness to step up and protect the city of Denton taxpayers’ financial interests.”
Skeen balked at the mayor’s email.
“The city of Denton is represented by its own legal counsel,” she said in her response. “We have not entered into and do not have an attorney-client relationship or agreement of any kind with you, the members of the council, the council or the city. Our letter to the Denton City Council … is not ‘legal advice/findings.’”
‘Extremely common’
Still, to back her assertion that the city of Denton does not face increased liability in raising pride and Juneteenth flags, Skeen cited several cases in an email to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
“Just this January, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit held that an LGBTQ Pride flag could be displayed in front of Boston’s city hall without the city being required to display any other flag,” Skeen wrote. “The court found that the city could choose ‘to celebrate the diversity and varied communities within Boston’ and that ‘it is the electorate and the political process that constrains the city’s speech’ over which flags to display, not the First Amendment.”
Skeen also said the U.S. Supreme Court “has long recognized that it is ‘extremely common’ for local governments to honor and commemorate certain holidays and events,” citing Lynch v. Donnelly, from 1984, which explained that governments may recognize Christmas and Thanksgiving, “even where those holidays have both secular and religious significance.”
Many who are part of and not part of the LGBTQ community say Skeen’s arguments and the fact that Dallas and other cities have displayed flags other than the American and Texas ones are enough for them.
“Ultimately, the flag discussion brought to light the larger issues of discrimination and inequality,” said Enedelia Sauceda of OUTreach Denton and PRIDENTON, in an email. “Even if the ultimate outcome is to not honor a particular group or holiday on the city flagpole, the discussions around it have been heartbreaking. It wasn’t the flags that brought on division but the unexamined biases that surfaced in this process.”
Nick Stevens, one of several residents who asked Armintor to make the flag request, said he is angry about how the request was received.
“My heart sank,” he said, referring to the outcome on June 15. “Our city does not respect our community and cannot show a simple act of good faith. That really blows my mind, and it’s unfortunate.”
Skeen agreed.
“Denton’s website describes Denton as ‘a community like no other. We’re welcoming, innovative, creative, diverse, unique and authentic,’” she wrote. “‘The city is a vibrant and growing community with many opportunities, no matter what your interest or passion. You’re free to be whoever you are in a friendly atmosphere with a small-town vibe that’s just a short drive away from the big city.’”
Given those public statements, Skeen wrote, “it does not seem like it should be a heavy lift to also fly a Pride flag and a Juneteenth flag if the city chooses to in recognition of Juneteenth and/or Pride and/or the Stonewall Riots from June 28 through July 3, 2021.”
‘Don’t think it’s fair’
Davis argued, however, that it’s not that simple.
The pride flags in Dallas are not on the same flagpole as the U.S. and Texas flags. On Friday, the digital marquee in front of the Denton Civic Center on McKinney Street was showing a pride flag.
“That is why I got behind the proposal … to have a separate kind of free-speech flagpole with very broad guidelines that anybody who isn’t espousing violence or is overtly racist can put something on the flagpole,” Davis said. “If it’s a pride flag, that’s great. But I don’t think it’s fair to put heat on the City Council to not get something done in a certain time frame when it’s proposed to do a brand-new thing.”
To put that in context, Congress in a week’s time just recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday, with many federal employees being given Friday off — a day after the legislation was signed into law.
“It’s easy to think that Denton has some sort of united voice on this government speech,” Davis said. “That’s not the case. Republican or not, I consider myself an ally” of the LGBTQ community. “I know they feel very strongly about the issue. To me as a City Council member, my job is to make sure we do things the right way the first time.”
‘This was so controversial’
Armintor said she continues to receive calls and messages from constituents who are “angry and frustrated” that the flags won’t be flown this year.
“It’s disappointing to me and painful that this was so controversial in Denton, in spite of the opinion of ACLU and Lambda Legal that clearly showed that there’s no need for an extra layer of bureaucracy in the form of a flag policy,” she said. “Having a flag policy is like having a free-speech policy. We’re looking at other Texas cities and those around the nation flying pride flags to show that these cities are welcoming places for LGBTQ people and that they value and celebrate their LGBTQ communities in all their diversity.”
Denton Chief of Staff Sarah Kuechler is the city’s LGBTQ liaison and was responsible for presenting council members options for creating a flag policy. Armintor said Kuechler “did a good job.”
“As the LGBTQ liaison, I serve as an accessible point-of-contact and representative for the city for anyone in the LGBTQ community that may have concerns, questions or just want to talk,” Kuechler said. “In this role, I also help to coordinate the annual Human Rights Campaign Municipal Equality Index scorecard for the city by reviewing and submitting information to HRC. In addition, I have assisted with researching and presenting information on comprehensive nondiscrimination ordinances in Texas to City Council.”
Brett Davis, of Young Democrats of Denton County, is a graduate student at the University of North Texas majoring in political science. He said he attended a PRIDENTON rally on Tuesday, when council members gave staff members direction on how to create a flag policy.
“It’s the right thing to do,” he said. “But obviously, there’s a lot more that can be done. Personally, I wrote all the council members and Mayor Hudspeth about the flag. I think having a flag like that just lets people know you belong here, you’re accepted and your community really does see you.”
Hensley said she reversed herself on raising the flags at an administrative level following Armintor’s request when discussing the issue with staff members.
“We talked to some of our team and said, ‘What do y’all think?’” Hensley said. “We agreed this is a great idea. I said that we need to put it in a Friday staff report. But then after all of us started talking, we felt like it would be more of a policy by council. I realized it was not my decision, so I immediately contacted council member Armintor and said, ‘I’m so sorry. That is not my authority.’”
That is how Armintor’s request ended in a one-minute pitch. Adams said staff members have no timeline for when they might present a flag policy to the City Council.