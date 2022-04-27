The body of 77-year-old drowning victim was recovered Wednesday afternoon after more than a daylong search at Clear Creek, according to a news release from the city of Denton.
A Texas Parks and Wildlife boat crew found the man's body at about 2:35 p.m. Wednesday roughly 100 yards downstream from where he fell in.
The body was taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, according to the release.
Denton police and firefighters had been searching for the man Tuesday in Clear Creek at Denton's Clear Creek Natural Heritage Area, near Hartlee Field and Collins roads, a Denton Fire Department spokesperson said.
At about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a woman reported her husband as a possible drowning victim and said he had been fishing at the time, the Fire Department spokesperson said.
As he was fishing, the bank gave way and he fell into the water, according to the news release.The wife said she saw her husband's head go underwater and that he didn't know how to swim, according to a police report.
First responders had difficulty locating the wife, according to the release, because of "muddy trails and limited access getting back to the creek."
Crews were deployed from the Greenbelt access point off U.S. Highway 380. A drone was deployed to assist in the search, and the Lewisville Fire Department sent a dive team, the Denton Fire Department announced.
Crews were ultimately unable to access the area from Greenbelt due to large log jams and flooding, according to the release. The Texas Game Wardens were requested to assist and the Flower Mound Fire Departments assisted with a submersible drone.
In total, 60 fire personnel, police officers, park rangers and Denton Parks and Recreation and Public Works personnel responded, according to the city.
