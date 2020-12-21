The first female mayor of Denton has died. Elinor Hughes, who led the city in 1976-77 and championed serving others, died Wednesday. She was 88.
Hughes was also a president of the local League of Women Voters. She served on the Denton City Council from 1975 to 1979.
“Back then, the council elected the mayor,” her son, Robert Hughes, said. “She was elected by the council for those two years.”
Elinor Hughes is credited with proposing the idea of a “one-stop shop for human services” in Denton in the 1970s, her son and others said. During her time on the council, she led a task force to develop a comprehensive plan to make human services available to residents.
“She helped organize the program for Meals on Wheels and rides for older people for doctor’s appointments,” Robert Hughes said. “She was on the board for that.”
Serve Denton has credited Elinor Hughes for the idea that eventually led to that nonprofit’s creation in 2012.
“Mayor Elinor Hughes first proposed the idea of a one-stop human services center for Denton in 1976,” Carlie Kuban, then the executive director of Serve Denton, wrote in a 2018 column in the Denton Record-Chronicle. “She formed a commission to study the idea, and it identified several potential properties; however, a lack of funding prevented the idea from moving forward.”
Annetta Ramsay worked with Hughes at the University of North Texas in the 1980s and called her “very unassuming and very professional.”
“She was in charge of conference management,” Ramsay said. “And she was very respected on campus. Every time I saw her, she was always so kind.”
The Record-Chronicle in the 1970s chronicled her work with the local League of Women Voters and as chair of the Inter-Agency Council on Community Services. She served as coordinator of Denton Area Wide Community Services and Continuing Education, and in 1973, she received the “Little Old Lady in Tennis Shoes Award” for her volunteerism.
In a political ad she published in the Record-Chronicle as a Denton City Council candidate in May 1975, Hughes touted her “careful budgeting for priority needs, responsible and accountable city government [and] broad representation on boards and committees.” A year later, she was elected mayor by her fellow council members.
“She was a lovely lady and very ethical person with good values,” former colleague Linnie McAdams said. “I remember that when she was named mayor, she was working at North Texas. She appointed me to the Planning and Zoning Commission.”
Hughes was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on June 30, 1932.
She moved to Denton in 1962 and continued to live in Denton until August, when she moved to Dallas.
A memorial service is being planned.