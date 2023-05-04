Denton fire and police are responding to a fire Thursday night at Storage Zone at 621 S. Mayhill Road, where a manager said people might have been living inside storage units.
Storage Zone manager Mike McLain said he received a call from a man, but there was a language barrier between them. He then received another call from someone at the storage facility who said there was smoke. McLain then called 911 and headed over.
The Denton Fire Department received the call at about 7:45 p.m. The first firefighters were on scene within four minutes, with heavy smoke showing.
McLain said he hadn’t recently evicted anyone and didn’t know of any tenants who would hold a grudge against him. Sometimes people live in the storage units on and off, McLain said.
The Denton Police Department's criminal investigators were also investigating the scene.
Battalion Chief David Boots said the fire affected at least 12 storage units. He said it was likely firefighters would be responding to the scene all night.
McLain told police the business has about 20 security cameras, at least 15 of which are stationed throughout the units, but he estimated four were out.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.