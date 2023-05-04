Denton Fire Department
DRC File photo

Denton fire and police are responding to a fire Thursday night at Storage Zone at 621 S. Mayhill Road, where a manager said people might have been living inside storage units.

Storage Zone manager Mike McLain said he received a call from a man, but there was a language barrier between them. He then received another call from someone at the storage facility who said there was smoke. McLain then called 911 and headed over.

