With limited visibility, burning-hot temperatures, heavy gear and plenty of tripping hazards, a fire at a high-rise building can be a disorienting environment for those unfamiliar.
Denton’s firefighters don’t get a lot of real high-rise fire experience, Training Captain Chad Neely said, so they have to stay sharp somehow.
That’s where Denton’s six-story drill tower comes in. Located at Fire Station No. 7 on Vintage Boulevard, the training facility is meant to simulate emergencies at buildings like those at Texas Woman’s University.
High-rise fire training is one of among several trainings the drill tower can perform. There’s an empty elevator shaft, manholes to crawl through, a mock warehouse loading dock and furniture that lights on fire. Over the next few days the department is refreshing their skills in this controlled environment.
Thursday’s simulation featured firefighters hooking up and hoisting hoses through a smoke-filled “burning” building.
“Everything up here is all artificial smoke,” Neely said. “It’s like a propane generated fire, kind of like a gas grill. We use the tower to work tactics and how we’re moving the hose to the structure.”
The goal is maneuvering swiftly, even if you can’t see more than a few feet in front of you, Public Information Officer David Boots said, pointing to the faint glow of a simulated fire in the distance.
“That’s what it really looks like whenever you have a fire,” Boots said. “You’re going to see that glow coming through. But you may not see it until you’re three or four feet from it because [the smoke] is that thick.”
After the training, the firefighters huddled with instructors to go over the successes or shortcomings of their drill. But if anything goes awry, there’s not much to worry about, Neely said.
“Here, we’ve typically got three [instructors] because we control the fire electronically,” Neely said. “So, it’s really not hard to get out and there’s so many backup systems. If it gets too hot, it shuts itself off.”
The drill tower opened in 2019. The tower itself cost $2 million, while the entire training facility — equipped with classrooms — cost $3 million. Neely said there’s not many facilities of this caliber nearby.
The department leases out the building to other agencies in the area as well.
Neely said he thinks a lot of other administrations just don’t want to take on the liability. But, the experience does a lot of good for Denton’s firefighters, he said.
“Thankfully our administration has been really good about supporting us,” Neely said. “It’s a cost. There’s a liability factor. But our administration has trusted us and allowed us to run with it.”