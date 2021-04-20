An independent review by the FBI of Darius Tarver’s death will look into whether Denton Police Department officers abused their authority as law enforcement officers, an FBI spokesperson said Tuesday.
On Monday, the Denton department announced the FBI would conduct an independent review into Tarver’s death. The 23-year-old University of North Texas student was fatally shot by Denton police in 2020.
The review by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will determine if the Denton Police Department committed a federal violation under color of law violations, said Dallas FBI spokesperson Melinda Urbina.
According to a news release, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon requested the FBI conduct an independent review as part of the department’s “commitment to transparency.”
“If a violation is found, like in any case, it would have to be taken to a grand jury,” Urbina said.
Dixon wasn’t available for comment Tuesday.
Tarver was in a car crash about a week prior to his death and had been acting differently since the crash, his roommates told the Denton Record-Chronicle. They attributed his behavior to the crash.
On Jan. 21, 2020, Denton police were called out to a disturbance at The Forum Apartments and encountered Tarver. In the 13 minutes of body camera footage released by the Police Department, officers tell Tarver several times to put down a frying pan and meat cleaver before they shoot him with a stun gun and then two rounds of gunfire.
Urbina said the FBI review will fall under color of law violations, a subcategory in allegations regarding civil rights violations. “Color of law” means a person is using authority given to them by the government — such as a law enforcement official — however, “it’s a federal crime for anyone acting under the color of law to willfully deprive or conspire to deprive a person of a right protected by the Constitution or U.S. law.,” according to the FBI’s website.
Those violations include the use of excessive force, sexual assault, false arrests and obstruction of justice, deprivation of medical care and failure to keep from harm.
“I also want to preface it that we deal with this with a lot of cases, not just reviews for this particular violation but also for hate crimes and different violations of criminal investigations,” Urbina said. “In this situation, a lot of times we let the local jurisdiction conduct their investigation, [let them have] their findings and then we start. We usually don’t run parallel.”
Urbina said the agency does these independent reviews commonly enough and that one of the last ones was a review of Tony Timpa’s death in Dallas Police Department custody in 2016. Timpa, 32, called 911 from the parking lot of a Dallas porn store, saying he was afraid and needed help.
Body camera footage obtained by The Dallas Morning News three years after Timpa’s death showed he pleaded with police more than 30 times as they pinned him to the ground and officers waited at least four minutes after Timpa became unresponsive to start CPR. Police pinned his handcuffed arms behind his back and zip-tied his legs together for nearly 14 minutes.
Timpa was dead by the time he was loaded onto a gurney, and his death was ruled a homicide. Three officers were indicted in 2017 on misdemeanor deadly conduct charges following Timpa’s death. The Dallas County district attorney dismissed those charges in 2019.
Urbina referred questions about the outcome to the U.S. Department of Justice. The local spokesperson didn’t respond to requests for comment.
The FBI review follows about a month of updates in the Tarver case.
The officer who shot Tarver was not indicted after a Denton County grand jury returned a no-bill in early March, and the Police Department last week determined in its internal investigation for the officer that they didn’t violate Civil Service Rules or Denton police procedures.
Tarver’s father, Kevin Tarver, didn’t respond to a call for comment by Tuesday evening.