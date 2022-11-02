Jacob house photo
Buy Now

The Rodrigue family’s house, still donning its Halloween decorations and with a destroyed Jeep inside the garage, sits burned after a fire.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

What started as one of the best Halloweens and birthdays quickly turned into a night to grieve when the Rodrigue family’s garage caught fire Monday night. No lives were lost, but the hardest part is mourning the loss of sentimental items and the memories their house once held, the family said.

Now, with nowhere to call home for possibly six to 10 months, Daniel and Diamond Rodrigue, along with their two young children, are facing an uncertain future. But it’s some consolation that their community has quickly pulled together to offer support — overwhelmingly so, they said.

Rodrigue family photo

A Polaroid photo shows Daniel and Diamond Rodrigue with their children, Harrison, 4, and Chloe, 18 months.
Rodrigue family home burning

The Rodrigue family’s home in north Denton burned on Monday night. Daniel Rodrigue got his two children out of the home, although he received burns. His wife, Diamond Rodrigue, was out seeing a movie and had to rush to the hospital in her Halloween costume.
Fire selfie

Daniel Rodrigue — a photographer by trade — took a selfie of himself and his daughter, Chloe, while their house was burning and after he was injured in the blaze on Monday night.
Jeep in garage
Buy Now

Daniel Rodrigue’s damaged Jeep Wrangler sits inside the family’s burned garage in north Denton.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you