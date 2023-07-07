Sprinklers at North Lakes Park

Denton County Public Health, Denton Fire Department and Medical City Denton have all reported increases in heat-related illness cases in Denton County since temperatures have been unusually high this early in the summer.

 DRC file photo

The seven-day period that ended Wednesday was hotter than any week in 44 years of record keeping, The Associated Press reported.

The heat streak not only shattered records but also had climate scientists reiterating their warnings about climate change and the point-of-no-return threshold.

