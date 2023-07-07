The seven-day period that ended Wednesday was hotter than any week in 44 years of record keeping, The Associated Press reported.
The heat streak not only shattered records but also had climate scientists reiterating their warnings about climate change and the point-of-no-return threshold.
It’s no surprise that July is once again the hottest month in Texas. Last year, it was the hottest July on record, and Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon claimed that Texas is hotter now than it was a century ago due to climate change, the San Antonio Report said on June 30.
This July will probably be no different, due to “human-caused climate change plus the cyclic climate pattern known as El Niño,” as NPR reported last week.
In late June, the heat index was already breaking records, causing warnings from meteorologists, who referred to it as a “heat dome” and a “ring of fire,” and keeping the shelters in Denton full.
The new Denton Community Shelter has 118 emergency shelter beds and 32 emergency cots available nightly. On June 24, the shelter had been staying full since before the extreme heat, according to Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center, a local nonprofit that runs the shelter.
Nearly two weeks later, the shelter is still full with numbers surpassing 150 people, city staff reported on June 30. Ahead of the July Fourth holiday, the shelter accommodated the following numbers of people daily: 158 on June 25, 162 on June 26, 165 on June 27, 162 on June 28 and 160 on June 29.
But that still leaves hundreds of unsheltered people on the streets throughout the county. According to a Friday morning email from the United Way of Denton County, there are currently 458 people experiencing homelessness in the city of Denton, as of June 30. That number exceeds the 431 throughout Denton County reported in United Way’s annual point-in-time count earlier this year.
The current number of 458 is the number of unduplicated persons who entered the Housing Crisis Response System, completed an intake with an agency in Denton and accessed services within Denton County, said Olivia Mata-Williams, director of education, housing and workforce at United Way.
In fact, United Way’s point-in-time volunteers conducted more unsheltered surveys than ever before, according to the 2023 Denton County Homelessness Data Report.
“It is pretty tough overnight,” Joseph Reed, an unsheltered man in his late 60s, told the Record-Chronicle last month. “You find yourself running in and out of 7-Eleven, just buying one item at a time, to cool off.”
Between June 24 and July 6, there were 93 calls for service for the Denton Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team, according to spokesperson Amy Cunningham. That number is based on emergency and non-emergency calls received through the department’s dispatch center, and does not include requests sent to the team from other means.
The Homeless Outreach Team, or HOT, is also helping with transporting people to the shelter on Loop 288.
Two weeks after the Record-Chronicle’s June 24 report about the lack of overnight cooling stations, the city still has no plans to open one, despite offering daytime cooling stations at several public facilities around the city, said Chief of Staff Ryan Adams.
“An overnight cooling station would operate much differently than a daytime cooling station, with one significant example being that individuals would likely wish to stay and sleep,” Adams said.
Though the city has never opened an overnight cooling station, Adams said they suspect it would end up operating like an emergency shelter due to people’s desires to sleep there.
An overnight emergency shelter would require the city to provide the appropriate space and equipment to do so safely, Adams said.
In the past, Denton has used public facilities, such as the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, as emergency shelters during extreme weather events.
The MLK Rec Center is a 21,560-square-foot public facility, and since last year, several unsheltered people, many of whom are Black and older, said that although they don’t seek refuge at the Denton Community Shelter, they would do so at the MLK center if it were open, according to a video recently filmed by Denton Basic Services.
“We’ve determined that, outside of a declared disaster, city operation of an emergency shelter would pose challenges due to a lack of adequate facilities and resources,” Adams said.
Extremely high humidity overnight is just as dangerous as daytime triple-digit temperatures since it doesn’t offer unsheltered people or people without air conditioning the relief they need from the oppressive daytime heat.
Yet Gov. Greg Abbott hasn’t issued a disaster declaration for the North Texas area.
A declaration of local disaster could be issued by Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth or the City Council. If the mayor issues one, Adams said it would last seven days unless extended by the council.
None of them have done so, either.
“The Denton Community Shelter has been working diligently to accommodate those who need shelter and in the last two weeks of this heat wave has accepted all who arrive seeking overnight accommodations,” Adams said.
